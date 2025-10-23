Jarkiholi says Yathindra Siddaramaiah spoke on AHINDA, not CM’s role

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday (October 23) clarified that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, in his comments on Wednesday, was not referring to his father’s political career but was speaking about the AHINDA community.

The AHINDA community represents the backward classes and Dalits. It is the acronym for Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru, and Dalitaru (minorities, OBCS, SCs).

'Yathindra's AHINDA appeal to Congress leadership'

Elaborating, Jarkiholi said that Yathindra has appealed to the Congress leadership in this regard, adding that his remarks were not about the Chief Minister’s post in the state.

"The statement from Yathindra is for our AHINDA community, which comprises communities of backward classes and Dalits. He has appealed for leadership in that regard, and it was not about the CM's face. So, people have become confused about it,” added Jarkiholi as quoted by ANI.

'AHINDA issue discussion at right time'

He said that the AHINDA movement has been active for 40 to 50 years and remains committed to its cause. Jarkiholi also said that discussions in this regard will be held at an appropriate time.

"This AHINDA community has been going on for 40-50 years. They want to keep this organisation going. So, we will think about what to do next. We don't need to discuss this now, and I don't have any claims against this organisation," said Jarkiholi.

What Yarhindra said

Jarkiholi’s comments come a day after Yathindra sparked speculation in the Karnataka Congress circle by suggesting his father is now in the “final phase” of his political career and should take on the role of a “margdarshak” (mentor).

He praised Jarkiholi for his strong ideological commitment and capacity to lead the party.

Later, Yathindra clarified that he was not calling for a change in the Chief Minister, but simply emphasising that after 2028, when his father has said he will not contest an election, the party should be led by someone who truly embraces its ideology of social justice and secularism.

According to media reports quoting sources, there are two clear factions in Karnataka’s Congress, one led by Siddaramaiah and the other by D. K. Shivakumar, which has added fuel to leadership-transfer rumours.