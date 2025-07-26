Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra draws flak over claim on Mysuru Wadiyar's work

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, drew severe flak on Saturday (July 26) by claiming that the work done by the Congress government in the state led by his father was superior to the developmental achievements of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the progressive king of the erstwhile Mysore state prior to India’s independence.

Described as the “golden era” of Mysore, crucial and extensive administrative reforms were undertaken during the reign of Krishnaraja Wadiyar alongside significant progress in the fields of science, education and industry. The king is also hailed as “Rajarshi” or “saintly king” and is widely respected in Karnataka for his administrative skills.

What Yathindra said

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Yathindra referred to the grants released for Mysuru by the Siddaramaiah government and said that no one else had done so much for Mysuru.

“If you look at the grants released by Siddaramaiah for Mysuru, no one else has ever done so much for it. The amount of development Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar has done for Mysuru, a matching grant has been released by the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the city,” he said.

He also dubbed speculations of a rift between his father and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as rumours concocted by the BJP.

“Both are working for the party and its interest in the state. Whatever differences are there, together they can sort them out. No one else can create differences among them. People may try to create a rift, but it won’t work,” said Yathindra as quoted by PTI.

Siddaramaiah, however, avoided any direct reference to his son’s comments while speaking to reporters at Arsikere in Hassan district on Saturday. He said that his government had outperformed the previous BJP administration.

“We have done more work than the BJP. The saffron party had done nothing, but we have done more,” he added.

Royal family scion reacts

Yathindra’s remarks drew a sharp retort from Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, BJP MP from Mysuru and scion of the former royal family. He said that when someone is in power, it means that he or she has to serve the people.

“Coming to power is not a game. Whether Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar or the elected governments after independence of the country, all have responsibilities towards the people. No one sets a target that he has done more work than others. What is more important is that we have to live up to the expectations of people,” Wadiyar told reporters in Mysuru.

What BJP said

Seeking to corner the Congress over the issue, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka of the BJP, lashed out at Yathindra and dubbed his claim a “pathetic joke. He asked how there could be any comparison between Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Siddaramaiah.

“Siddaramaiah hops from one party to another for power. This comparison has no meaning at all,” he added.

Highlighting Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s contributions to the state, Ashoka credited him for the construction of the Krishnaraja Sagar dam and for improving the irrigation system in the state.

“If there was anyone who worked towards social justice in Karnataka, it was Mysuru Maharaja, whereas Siddaramaiah is creating rift between castes,” alleged Ashoka.

