Yathindra Siddaramaiah compares RSS to Taliban, calls for its registration

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, on Monday (October 13) said that the RSS has a similar mindset to that of the Taliban as it believes that in one religion there should be only one view.

Yathindra further alleged that, like the way the Taliban issues dictates to ensure that Islam is followed in one particular way, the RSS also wants Hinduism to be followed only in one way.

"They (the RSS) have a similar mindset to that of the Taliban... they believe that in one religion, only one view should be there. The Taliban issues diktats so Islam can be one particular way... they curtail the freedom of women. Similarly, RSS also wants the Hindu religion in one way only,” said Yathindra as quoted by NDTV.

'RSS should become a registered organisation'

Demanding that restrictions be imposed on the activities of the RSS, Yathindra said that it should become a registered organisation. Currently, the RSS functions as a voluntary organisation and is allowed certain exemptions.

Elaborating further, Yathindra, despite being a major organisation with a huge amount of funds, if the RSS were operating without registration, then it would be wrong.

"The RSS calls itself a very big organisation... they have a building in Delhi with thousands of crores (in funds). Even then, they are not registered... it is an influential organisation and they have to act per the law. If they are operating without registration, then it is wrong, according to me,” he added as quoted by NDTV.

BK Hariprasad's ‘Indian Taliban’ jibe

Yathindra’s remarks were earlier echoed by Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader BK Hariprasad. Describing the RSS as the “Indian Taliban”, BK Hariprasad alleged that the organisation has been holding “shakhas” or training camps in state-run schools without permission.

"The RSS is not a registered body and has to take permission from the concerned authorities for functions in public places, such as grounds or parks," he said on Sunday.

Ban RSS’s activities in govt institutions, says Priyank

As for Priyank Kharge, he has written to the Karnataka Chief Minister seeking a ban on RSS’s activities in government institutions, including state-run schools, alleging that such acts were against the Constitution.

"When divisive forces that sow hatred among the people raise their heads, our Constitution, founded on the core principles of integrity, equality, and unity, grants us the authority to curb such elements and uphold the secular values of the nation," wrote Priyank Kharge.

"Let them do it privately... We have no objection to it," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Although the RSS is yet to react to the remarks, the BJP lashed out at the Congress, stating it does not have the power to ban the RSS.

BJP hits back

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra said that Priyank Kharge was “displaying his foolishness” by writing such a letter to the Chief Minister.

"Kharge is displaying his foolishness by writing such a letter to the Chief Minister... the Congress banned the RSS thrice in the past but each time, it later revoked it. The Congress does not have the power to ban the organisation,” he said.

"The Tukde Tukde Gang has risen again in the state, fostered by the brotherly @INCKarnataka government. But let me remind them that Karnataka - praised by our Naada Kavi Kuvempu as "Bharata Jananiya Tanujaate", the proud daughter of Bharat Mata - never tolerates any backstabbing against its own Motherland. Jai Bharat! Jai Karnataka!”