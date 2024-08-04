Political dilemma of Western Ghat states: Save ecology or shore up vote bank?

Since 2014, the Karnataka government has rejected five draft notifications issued by the Centre classifying parts of the Western Ghats as “ecologically sensitive areas” (ESAs), based on the 2013 Kasturirangan Committee’s report.

On Friday (August 2), the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) issued the sixth one. But this time, things are slightly different.

Over the past few years, there have been recurring feuds between the state governments of Kerala and Karnataka and the Centre over relief funds following floods and landslides. The non-BJP governments in both the states have gone to great lengths, from protesting in Delhi to moving the Supreme Court, to make the Centre release more funds.

In this backdrop, the fact that the draft notifications on ESAs went largely ignored by the states governments may work to the Union government's advantage.

Tough choices



Battered by repeated landslides in the Western Ghat areas of Karnataka over the past fortnight, and after witnessing the devastation in Wayanad in the neighbouring Kerala, which is in the same proverbial boat, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is in a quandary.

It can either accept the draft that will almost certainly upset it political apple cart but possibly save the Ghats from more destruction, or reject it and invite more ecological destruction and endanger lives but save its skin.

Shiradi Ghat landslides

While the overwhelming extent of damage caused in Kerala’s Wayanad has grabbed all the eyeballs, landslides started striking the Ghats in Karnataka even before that this monsoon.

For the past two weeks, the Shiradi Ghat stretch has been hit by repeated landslides. The one that struck Shiruru village near Ankola, leaving 10 dead, including a driver from Kerala who just vanished along with his truck, made headlines for several days. But that was not the only one.

According to government sources, “even as efforts were being made to clear the debris of the previous landslides, heavy rainfall triggered fresh landslides at the same spot. Movement of vehicles on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway (NH75) through Shiradi Ghat has been disrupted repeatedly following landslides at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

'Development' narrative

So far, the government has taken some cosmetic measures to address the landslide issue.

But what will it do about the sixth draft notifications? Will the narrative of “development” once again defeat ecological concerns and the urgent need to save the fragile Western Ghats and the lives it shelters?

Siddaramiah’s reaction to the notification confirms his hesitation. On Friday, he said in Mysuru: "While the government is against the implementation of the Kasturirangan Committee report, I would review and discuss it with the officials and (Karnataka) Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre”.

Landslide effect

The effect of the landslides has also been visible in an order issued by Khandre, directing his officials to evict all forest encroachments since 2015 and submit a compliance report with the details of such evictions. All such activities have to be ceased within a month, and legal action is to be initiated against the encroachers.

In 2015, the then Congress government had issued orders that the department would not evacuate the people who had encroached upon less than 3 acres of forest land for their livelihood before 2014. Since then, however, no step has been taken against the “bigger” encroachers.