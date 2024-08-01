The Federal
x

Explained: Is Wayanad paying the price for govt delay in notifying eco-sensitive areas?

1 Aug 2024 2:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-01 02:40:29  )The Federal

Several villages of Wayanad are considered as eco-sensitive zones according to a panel led by eminent ecologist Madhav Gadgil in 2011.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick