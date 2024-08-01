Wayanad landslides LIVE: Bailey bridge may be ready by afternoon; toll 243

The construction of a Bailey bridge to connect the landslide-hit areas, where several people are believed to be stranded, alongside the deployment of sniffer dogs and over 1,000 rescuers from Central and state emergency response teams conducting massive search operations, constitutes one of the largest rescue efforts in the Wayanad, devastated by a deadly calamity.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (July 31) said that the coordinated and extensive rescue operations by the NDRF, armed forces, and other agencies, and local people, braving adverse weather conditions and tough terrain, ensured that over 1,500 people were saved from the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district. At least 243 people have reportedly died and 191 are still missing.

Vijayan said the scenes in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district were devastating. “These areas have been completely destroyed,” he said. He also said that efforts to rescue as many people as possible from the disaster zone are progressing well.

Tiny, makeshift bridges were erected over swollen rivers, and excavators were engaged non-stop in removing piles of debris and boulders as rescue missions continued in the landslide-hit hamlets of Wayanad. The Army believes the Bailey bridge construction will be completed by Thursday afternoon and after that, they can bring the heavy equipment to the site and start looking for people.

“In the two-day rescue operation, 1,592 people were rescued. This is the achievement of a coordinated and extensive mission to save so many people in a short span of time,” Vijayan said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, former Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi, and his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will fight the bypoll for the seat, left Delhi for Wayanad on Thursday morning (August 1) after they had to cancel their visit the previous day due to adverse weather.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.

Follow our Live updates below: