Search for Kerala driver: Drone to detect buried objects deployed at landslide site

The rescue team at the landslide site at Shirur village in Karnataka’s Ankola has now deployed a privately developed drone platform-based intelligent system that can help detect objects buried underground. They deployed the system on Thursday (July 25) hoping to find the body of the missing lorry driver from Kerala.

lnwork Technologies, a partner firm of Quick Pay Pvt Ltd in Noida, has developed this system, which can reportedly operate under adverse conditions and detect buried objects such as weapons caches, mines, tunnels, bodies, and other foreign objects up to a depth of 30 metres in soil and water.

High positive reading

The Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada district, M Narayana, confirmed that retired Maj. Gen. lndrabalan, operations advisor of Quick Pay, is assisting the team at present.

“An Army rafting team, along with the equipment, has confirmed the location with high positive reading. Once the radar search is over, army divers will go into the river in search of a human body,” said Narayana.

3 spots identified

He added that on Thursday morning, during re-run, the Ebinger Ferromagnetic Locator provided by the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune, identified three distinct spots.

“The challenge now is that we have to identify which of the three is the cabin. It is the most critical information for divers. Our entire effort is to locate the lorry cabin among the three spots, to provide a decision point for the divers on their plan of action,” said Narayana.

Arjun was driving the lorry loaded with timber to Kozhikode when the landslide occurred on July 16. He has been missing for 10 days now, and is presumed dead.

Kerala MLAs stay put

Meanwhile, MLAs from Kerala, who are at the site and putting pressure on Karnataka, said on Thursday that the operation to locate Arjun has been intensified.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLAs Sachin Dev and Linto Joseph and United Democratic Front (UDF) legislator AKM Ashraf, who are monitoring the operations at the landslide site, told reporters that all preparations have been completed for the diving team to enter the waters and look for Arjun.

They are using a boom excavator to clear the riverbed right now, and another one is expected to arrive soon, Joseph said.

Hurdles for team

Ashraf said water flow and the sudden change in weather were the hurdles being faced in carrying out the search and rescue operations.

Dev said if the plan formulated by the experts can be implemented, “then we are confident that our goal can be achieved”. Congress MP MK Raghavan, too, expressed hope that soon Arjun would be found as the lorry has been located.

Raghavan said the Karnataka government has made use of all agencies, including NDRF, and the army and navy to look for Arjun.

(With agency inputs)