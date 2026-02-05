UP follows 'Karnataka model' as Mysuru-crafted Speaker's chair reaches Lucknow

They might be ruled by rival political parties, but when it comes to admiration of craftsmanship, the two states have been found to share a common taste for quality. After Uttar Pradesh expressed interest in procuring a chair for its Assembly Speaker, displaying a high standard of craftsmanship, similar to that found in the Assembly House in Karnataka, its wish was fulfilled on Wednesday (February 4) when the carved seat was installed in the Assembly in Lucknow.

The richly carved chair has been made by Kaiser Ali Khan, a noted artisan from Mysuru, whose handiwork as a master chair-maker has added to the grace, dignity and grandeur of the UP Speaker’s seat.

Also read: Karnataka govt imposes 2-hour TV, mobile phone ban for children in 2 districts

The wooden chair, which blends traditional designs with stately symbolism, speaks about minute details that were meticulously planned while making the special seat for the law-making body of India’s most populous and politically most significant state.

UP Speaker was impressed by Karnataka chair

Uttar Pradesh’s interest in having a chair modelled on Karnataka first emerged in September last year during the 11th Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region at the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka government, in Bengaluru. The three-day event saw the participation of speakers, deputy speakers, secretaries, and senior officials from legislative assemblies from across India. Among them was Satish Mahana, the Speaker of the UP Assembly.

How UP Assembly found a Karnataka connection UP wanted a Karnataka-style Speaker’s chair after the Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana admired the Karnataka Speaker’s carved seat during a conference in Bengaluru in September 2025.

Mysuru artisan Kaiser Ali Khan was chosen to craft the new chair, based on the Karnataka model with a few modifications for Uttar Pradesh.

The chair was installed in Lucknow on February 4, with Khan himself supervising the installation.

Made of rosewood, the chair is 7.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide, features leather upholstery, carvings of the sun and moon, lions on the armrests, and an umbrella symbol of the UP Assembly.

The project took over three months, showcasing Karnataka’s craftsmanship and continuing Mysuru artisans’ contribution to major works in Uttar Pradesh.

Mahana was very impressed by the chair used by his Karnataka counterpart, U T Khader, and expressed his interest. The latter then ensured that Khan got the responsibility, and the new chair was commissioned based on the Karnataka model, with minor modifications suited to Uttar Pradesh. Khan even illustrated the design in the presence of Mahana, and the design was finalised soon.

Also read: A city without flyovers: Why Mysuru is finally building one

It was sent to the northern state a few days ago, where it was installed with Khan himself overseeing the process.

Made of rosewood

The chair has been made with rosewood sourced through the Karnataka forest department. Measuring seven-and-a-half feet in height and four feet in width, the structure has a leather cover and designs including the sun and moon, and various symbolic elements, representing values and character.

A closer view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker's chair, which was made by an artisan in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The seat features a carved umbrella, the symbol of the UP Assembly, and artistic representations of lions on both armrests.

The entire work to make the chair took more than three months.

Also read: Will Siddaramaiah's 'Dalit CM' move shatter Shivakumar's CM dream?

Expressing his delight over completing the special project, Khan, who owns R N Fine Arts in Mysuru, told The Federal, “The Uttar Pradesh government had requested us to prepare the chair for the Speaker. Accordingly, the work of preparing the chair has been completed. We are also happy as they requested us to make it similar to the Karnataka Speaker's chair.”

Karnataka Speaker chair dates back to 1956

The chair of the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly was built in 1956 from Hunsur teakwood and by the 'gudikaras' (skilled artisans) from Shivamogga under the direction of former chief minister (then Mysore state) Kengal Hanumanthaiah.

While the Speaker’s chair speaks about Karnataka’s craftsmanship and its growing popularity beyond the state’s borders, this is not the first time an artisan from the state, or rather Mysuru, has contributed to Uttar Pradesh’s architectural assets. In the recent past, Arun Yogiraj, a sculptor from the city, had carved the idol of Ram Lalla from black stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024.

(This article was first published in The Federal Karnataka)