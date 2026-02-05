Karnataka govt imposes 2-hour TV, mobile phone ban for children in 2 districts

To improve students’ concentration and academic performance, Karnataka’s Department of School Education has taken an innovative step.

A community-led initiative called “Digital Bandh”, first implemented voluntarily by residents of Halaga village in Belagavi, has now inspired the education department. With the aim of drawing academically weak students back to their books, school education departments in several districts have launched campaigns to keep students away from mobile phones and television.

Siren installed in Halaga village, Belagavi

The school education departments of Vijayanagar and Haveri districts have rolled out a campaign to keep students away from mobile phones and television for two hours every day, from 7 pm to 9 pm. In select taluks of both districts, the education department has issued circulars launching a ‘TV- and mobile-free’ drive to improve academic outcomes.

What do circulars say?

In separate circulars, instructions have been issued that headmasters must create awareness among parents of students in all schools in Kudligi taluk of Vijayanagar district and Haveri taluk of Haveri district. At the village level, Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) have also been asked to actively support the campaign.

Parents must be informed by beating drums in the villages. If necessary, headmasters are instructed to conduct surprise visits to students’ homes between 7 pm and 9 pm to ensure compliance. The circular issued by the education department has since gone viral.

With examinations underway, this period is particularly crucial for all students, especially those appearing for the SSLC exams. Hence, parents have been advised to switch off mobile phones and televisions every day between 7 pm and 9 pm and create a conducive environment for studying. Parents are also urged to stop watching television serials and films during this time and instead encourage their children to study.

“Most people in Kudligi are daily-wage labourers. Playing loud music on tractors while travelling is common here. This makes it difficult for students to concentrate. After discussing public and parents’ feedback in a meeting of headmasters, this decision was taken,” Block Education Officer (BEO) Mailesh Devaru told The Federal Karnataka.

Parents welcome the move

Parents feel the government’s strict advisory is being seen as a timely intervention that is helping children turn back to books.

Teachers have been asked to visit students’ homes during this period to ensure they are studying, and to counsel parents accordingly.

