Mass leader vs organiser: Why Karnataka Congress needs both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar

The leadership crisis in the Karnataka Congress is deepening, with tensions between the party’s two tallest state leaders becoming harder to ignore.

Yet, ironically, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar remain indispensable to the party’s survival and success. One commands mass appeal and unmatched public goodwill; the other is the organisation’s backbone, known for strategic acumen and astute crisis management. As the party grapples with internal fault lines yet again, it is these two men who continue to define its direction — and its dilemmas.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar come from contrasting backgrounds and represent different social bases. Their political journeys, influence, and ambitions shape both the present and the future of the Karnataka Congress. Here is a comprehensive look at the two leaders' eventful careers.

Siddaramaiah: Mass leader

In contrast to DKS’ organisational strength, Siddaramaiah stands as Congress’s biggest mass leader in Karnataka. A politician shaped by student activism and socialist ideology, he represents the AHINDA groups — minorities, backward classes, and Dalits — forming a powerful social coalition behind him.

Unlike DKS, whose strength is in organisation and finances, Siddaramaiah’s power comes from his ability to connect with ordinary people. His speeches, welfare politics, and direct communication style make him one of the most popular leaders in the state. He rose through the ranks slowly but steadily, becoming Chief Minister in 2013 and again in 2023, making him one of the rare Karnataka leaders to serve two full terms as CM.

Siddaramaiah’s political identity is shaped by social justice. He is known for welfare schemes like Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Shaadi Bhagya, free bus travel for women, free electricity up to 200 units, and many more. These programmes strengthened his public image as a leader who works for the poor and marginalised.

His political intelligence, understanding of caste equations, and clarity on governance make him a favourite among AHINDA voters. This group forms the backbone of Congress’ electoral victories. Even within the party, Siddaramaiah enjoys wide respect because of his administrative experience and ability to deliver electoral results.

Siddaramaiah’s political rise began in the Janata Parivar, where he emerged as a prominent voice for backward classes under leaders like Ramakrishna Hegde and later HD Deve Gowda. He served as finance minister and deputy Chief Minister in Janata Dal governments, becoming a key figure in Karnataka’s socialist politics. However, internal rifts and his strained relationship with Deve Gowda led to his exit in 2005.

Soon after, he joined the Congress in a massive rally in Bengaluru, bringing with him a strong AHINDA support base. His entry revitalised the party’s social coalition and set the stage for his eventual rise as one of the biggest leaders in Karnataka.

Rise of DK Shivakumar

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar, popularly known as DKS, is seen as the Congress party’s “rock” — a leader who stands firm in difficult situations. Even outside of Karnataka, DKS has used his managerial skills, which helped Congress in politically volatile situations. He still remains one of its biggest crisis managers.

His loyalty to the party has been praised repeatedly by the High Command. Starting his journey in the 1980s as a student leader, his activism caught the eye of then Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, who brought him into the Congress fold.

His electoral journey began in 1985 when he contested from Sathanur in Mysuru district. He lost his first election but returned stronger, winning the Zilla Panchayat election in 1987 and later becoming MLA at the age of 27 in 1989. Over the years, he has contested ten elections and won eight of them, including the famous victories over HD Kumaraswamy in 1999 and R Ashoka in Kanakapura in 2023.

In 1994, when Congress denied him a ticket, he contested as an independent and still won — a sign of his independent political strength.

Congress' crisis manager

For more than 45 years, DKS has been the Congress’ top troubleshooter. In 2017, he protected 42 Gujarat Congress MLAs from poaching attempts, allowing Ahmed Patel to win the Rajya Sabha election. In 2018, he played a major role in forming the Congress-JDS coalition government and even went to Maharashtra to try to stop defecting MLAs as the coalition was on the verge of collapse. His ability to manage crises made him a favourite of the High Command.

Beyond Karnataka, he also handled difficult political situations in other states. In 2002, during Vilasrao Deshmukh’s crisis in Maharashtra, he kept MLAs safely in Bengaluru resorts, helping the government survive a no-confidence motion. These events cemented his reputation as a strategist who could protect the party.

As KPCC chief since 2020, DKS travelled across the state, strengthened the party’s finances, built district-level structures, and prepared the organisation for the crucial 2023 election. His promise to senior leaders was clear: “I will bring Congress back to power.”

After a strong organisational campaign and large-scale outreach like the Mekedatu Padayatra and Prajadhwani Yatra, Congress won a historic 135 seats. DKS became emotional after the victory, dedicating the win to the High Command and taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister.

He is also known as one of India’s wealthiest politicians, with declared assets of ₹1,414 crore. But his rise has not been without setbacks. DKS spent two months in jail in 2019 over illegal asset allegations. Sonia Gandhi personally visited him, which strengthened his bond with the national leadership.

Despite all this, DKS still struggles to be fully accepted as the supreme leader of the Vokkaliga community. The community continues to see former Prime Minister Deve Gowda as the most influential leader, while JDS’s declining strength has created an opening.

DKS has been trying to fill that space but faces resistance both within and outside Congress, including from Vokkaliga leaders in the BJP. This limited community acceptance remains one of the biggest barriers to his dream of becoming Chief Minister.

Where they differ

DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are two powerful leaders, but their strengths are very different:

Siddaramaiah is a mass leader with direct connection to voters, especially AHINDA communities.

DK Shivakumar is an organiser with financial strength, crisis-handling skills, and strong hold over the party machinery.

Siddaramaiah’s support base is emotional and ideological. DKS’s support base is organisational and caste-based. Together, they complement each other — but also compete for leadership.

Leadership battle

After the 2023 landslide victory in Karnataka, Congress faced its biggest internal challenge: who would be the Chief Minister? Siddaramaiah had strong public support and AHINDA backing, while DKS had the organisational claim and loyalty from the High Command. Eventually, the High Command chose Siddaramaiah as CM and made DKS the Deputy CM, trying to balance the competing interests.

Now, as debate on leadership change start again, Congress High Command is examining sensitive factors:

Siddaramaiah’s continuing mass support

DKS’s growing influence within the organisation

Community equations, especially Vokkaliga and AHINDA support

The party’s performance ahead of the 2028 election

Both leaders want to secure their political future — Siddaramaiah by maintaining his mass appeal, and DKS by proving he can be the next Chief Minister.

Road ahead: cooperation or clash?

The biggest question for Congress is whether Siddaramaiah and DKS can continue to work together. Their partnership is necessary for the party’s stability in Karnataka.

If they cooperate, Congress can stay strong in Karnataka. If the rivalry grows, the party risks internal division. The High Command’s challenge is to balance their roles while preparing Congress for future elections. These are tough times for the party leadership.