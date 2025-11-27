Congress to take Karnataka CM decision by December 1

Amid the high drama over the chief minister's chair in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has indicated that a final decision would be announced before the winter session of Parliament on December 1.

Kharge said on Wednesday (November 26) evening that he and senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would discuss and resolve the crisis together.

DK Shivakumar exerts pressure

The pressure on the party leadership to appoint Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the chief minister is rising, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah so far only seeking that the "confusion" be cleared.

Shivakumar, who has hinted that he wants the power-sharing agreement apparently made during the formation of the government be honoured. Recently, while leaving Bengaluru for Delhi, Shivakumar travelled in the same car to the airport with Kharge, engaging in discussions.

Reportedly, through his close associates, Shivakumar has exerted pressure on Sonia Gandhi, too, to make an appropriate decision regarding the leadership change.

Additionally, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of the Okkaligara Math has supported Shivakumar, urging the Congress leaders to appoint him as the chief minister.

BJP extends support to DKS

All these developments put the top brass in a situation where it must announce a final decision by December 1.

State BJP leaders, who have closely observed the increasing internal conflict within the Congress party, expressed concerns, stating that if Shivakumar supports the saffron party, it will form the government. This had raised alarm among the party high command.

The Congress, facing repeated defeats in state elections, has also lost governance in several states due to internal conflicts. If the Karnataka crisis is not resolved, it could harm the party irreparably. The high command is therefore in a dilemma, needing to persuade both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to find a solution to the issue.

The party leadership is also worried about the potential disasters that could arise if Siddaramaiah were removed from the CM's chair. Sources indicated that a decision was made to call both leaders to Delhi for negotiations on November 28 or 29.

Power-sharing agreement

Shortly after the Election Commission declared Congress’s victory in the Assembly elections, an alleged power-sharing agreement materialised at Kharge’s house in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Kharge, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh were present at this meeting on May 18, 2023.

Initially, Shivakumar insisted on being appointed as the chief minister for the first 2.5 years of the government. However, citing Siddaramaiah's seniority, it was decided that Siddaramaiah would be appointed as the chief minister for the first 2.5 years and Shivakumar for the remaining 2.5 years.

Siddaramaiah's promise

It has been reported by those present at the meeting that during the power-sharing agreement, when Shivakumar's brother did not relax his stance, Siddaramaiah assured, "Suresh, I am Siddaramaiah. I will adhere to the promise I made. A week before completing the 2.5 years, I will resign from the position and hand it over to Shivakumar."

However, now, Siddaramaiah is reportedly exerting pressure on the high command to continue his chief ministership. Shivakumar has already responded in Bengaluru regarding the power-sharing agreement, stating that it was a conversation that took place among a few people within four walls and should not be disclosed.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)