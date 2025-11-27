‘Word’ war erupts as Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar trade veiled barbs on social media

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (November 27) addressed what many within the Congress see as a subtle challenge from his deputy, DK Shivakumar. His assertive post on X is being widely viewed as an attempt to silence growing speculation about a possible mid-term leadership change, signalling that he intends to serve the full term.

The latest round of conjecture erupted after Shivakumar shared a cryptic message stating, “Keeping one's word is greatest strength” and “Word power is world power.” The remarks were widely read as an indirect reminder of the alleged post-election power-sharing understanding reached after the 2023 Assembly polls, and as a hint that he expects to assume the chief minister’s role halfway through the term.

Siddaramaiah signals firm resolve

Although Shivakumar has publicly denied making any push for the top job, his message, paired with a late-night meeting with senior ministers, fuelled political buzz about revived internal jockeying for power within the government.



Siddaramaiah’s response, though he did not name his deputy, was clearly directed at him. He wrote, “The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years. The Congress party, including me, is walking the talk for our people with compassion, consistency, and courage.”

In his post explaining how he “bettered the world”, Siddaramaiah spoke about the five guarantee schemes -- Shakti, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya and Gruha Jyoti. These are schemes in various sectors including providing free electricity, cash dole to women heads and free bus rides for women.



A Word is not power unless it betters the World for the people.



Proud to declare that the Shakti scheme has delivered over 600 crore free trips to the women of our state. From the very first month of forming the government, we transformed our guarantees into action; not in… pic.twitter.com/lke1J7MnbD — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 27, 2025

The tone of his statement, stressing commitment and determination, was widely interpreted as a firm rebuttal to suggestions that Shivakumar is owed a future elevation. Political observers say Siddaramaiah’s post sends a strong message to party workers and rivals alike that he has no intention of bowing to internal pressure.

Caste groups harden stand

Meanwhile, in a fresh twist to the ongoing power struggle in Karnataka, caste groups backing CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Thursday threw their weight behind them, with one warning Congress against unseating the incumbent CM while the other community strongly batted for Shivakumar’s elevation.



An AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalit communities) group warned the Congress of implications if Siddaramaiah was forced to make way for his deputy. The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities (KSFBCC) said any attempt to unseat the veteran leader will have a bearing on the party.

On the other hand, Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha warned the Congress high command that it will fight vehemently if injustice happens to Shivakumar who is aspiring to become CM.