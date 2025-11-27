Karnataka CM tussle: DK Shivakumar stresses ‘keeping promises’

Amid the tussle over the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar has said that keeping promises is one of the biggest powers in the world, in an apparent message to the Congress high command.

‘Must keep promises’

Shivakumar further stated that whether it is a judge, the President or anyone else, keeping one’s promise is the biggest power and must be respected.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar should become Karnataka CM: Vokkaliga seer

"There is a saying that word power is world power, which means that for us to keep our promise is one of the biggest powers in the world. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. World power is world power,” said Shivkumar in a post on his X account on Thursday (November 27).

‘Value of the chair’

Shuvakumar, in a cryptic remark, further stated that those standing behind him on the dais do not understand the value of a chair and should occupy the chair they get.

"Those who are standing behind me don't know the value of a chair. Instead of sitting in any of the chairs they get, they are unnecessarily standing,” he said while speaking at an event.

Also Read: Pro-Shivakumar MLAs return from Delhi, say high command will decide on CM

His remarks come at a time when Shivakumar is allegedly in the middle of a leadership tussle with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over a change of guard at the top post in the state. While his camp is reportedly claiming that rotational chief ministership after the government completes two and a half years had been agreed upon, Shivakumar's supporters in the party have denied the claim.

Earlier, the BJP indicated it may extend outside support to Shivakumar if a leadership change unfolds in Karnataka, with former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda saying the final decision lies with the party’s central leadership.

Rahul seeks report

The Congress, meanwhile, is attempting to contain escalating dissent. Rahul Gandhi has sought detailed updates after Mallikarjun Kharge submitted a report outlining tensions between supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Also Read: Karnataka CM drama: DKS speaks of ‘secret deal’; Siddaramaiah seeks end of confusion

Rahul has also been briefed on issues such as cabinet reshuffle implications, caste factors, and the potential fallout of replacing the chief minister.

He is reportedly displeased with Shivakumar’s alleged move to gather MLAs’ signatures to test support for a leadership shift. Reports also suggest Shivakumar directly urged Satish Jarkiholi to help persuade Siddaramaiah to step down, amid renewed chatter about a power-sharing deal dating back to 2023.



