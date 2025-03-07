‘Deeply distressing’: Ranya Rao’s stepfather denies knowledge of gold smuggling case

Actor Ranya Rao’s stepfather and DGP of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, Ramachandra Rao in a statement has denied any knowledge of her alleged involvement in gold smuggling, calling the situation "unimaginable".

Authorities recently seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from the Kannada actress at the Kempegowda international airport. More searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, according to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

According to DRI, the 14.2 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.

A court on Thursday reserved its decision on the bail plea of Ranya. The court will give its order on Friday.

‘Deeply distressing’: DGP Rao

In a press statement issued on Thursday (March 6), Ranya’s stepfather Rao expressed deep distress over the incident, saying his reputation has been tarnished irreparably.

He emphasised his lifelong dedication to honesty, integrity and discipline and said his commitment to public service has always been his priority.

“It is deeply distressing that, despite this lifelong dedication, my reputation and family's future are now being tarnished by something beyond our control,” the top police official said.

“I understand that in speculative times like these, my years of hard work may be unfairly associated with these events,” he said.

‘Had no knowledge of unimaginable situation’

Stating that he himself was a “grieving parent,” Rao urged people to be fair towards him and his family while assuring that legal action will be taken against Ramya if she was found to have violated laws.

“I ask all of you to recognise that I too am a grieving parent. I had no knowledge of such an unimaginable situation unfolding in my life. I respectfully ask from everyone, fairness towards both myself and my family,” he said in the statement.

The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The total seizure in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore, including assets worth Rs 4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

Court reserves order

During the hearing of Ramya’s plea in the Economic Offences court on Thursday, the DRI sought her custody for three days for further investigation. The agency emphasised the need for a thorough investigation due to potential national security implications.

The agency insisted that Ramya’s interrogation could reveal links to a larger smuggling syndicate, necessitating a multi-layered probe.

The actor’s legal team opposed the request, contending that such custody was unnecessary.

However, the prosecution countered by saying that objections in sensitive cases like this should not be entertained.

Crucial findings

DRI representatives also pointed out that certain case details could not be disclosed in open court and offered to submit crucial findings in a sealed cover if required.

The agency informed the court that significant progress had been made in the past two days and that public disclosure of details could compromise the ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors also cited a Supreme Court ruling that permits custody for up to 40 days in such cases.

After hearing the arguments, the judge decided that the bail plea would only be considered once the investigation reached a crucial stage.

‘Actor visited Dubai 30 times in past year’

Investigators had been monitoring Rao’s movements for some time due to her frequent international travel.

Records have reportedly revealed that the actor visited Dubai nearly 30 times in the past year, including four trips within the last 15 days alone—raising red flags for authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)