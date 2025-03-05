Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Possible drug nexus under probe

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has launched a detailed investigation into the gold-smuggling racket following the arrest of Ranya Rao at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Officials are probing whether the 33-year-old actress has direct links with an international smuggling syndicate or she was merely a carrier used to transport smuggled gold into India.

Investigators are also exploring whether the racket has a drug connection, as many global smugglers export narcotics and import gold to launder money, according to sources.

Sophisticated concealment

Ranya allegedly strapped on gold biscuits to her thighs, covered them with carbon sheets to evade the airport scanner, crepe bandaged her thighs, and then wore undergarments over them to evade detection.

The level of sophistication in the concealment has led investigators to believe that she is a professional smuggler rather than a first-time offender. Although she has been remanded in judicial custody, her husband, who lives with her at Lavelle Road, has been called for interrogation but has not been arrested due to a lack of evidence, sources said.

Independent or part of gang?

Cine industry sources claim that Ranya acted in films with Kichcha Sudeep and under Tamil banners over years ago, but she has been out of the limelight for nearly five to seven years. Investigators suspect she may have been in touch with smuggling networks during this period, but officials say her involvement in any larger smuggling syndicate is yet to be verified.

Authorities are now working to determine whether Ranya was operating independently, working as a courier for a larger smuggling ring, or directly associated with any international gold mafia.

A drug-gold trade nexus

There are typically two kinds of smuggling networks—one where couriers are used to smuggle gold without knowing the bigger players, and another, where smugglers are actively part of an international syndicate. Officials are closely investigating which category she falls into.

The case has raised concerns about a possible drug-gold trade nexus, with investigators examining whether the same international cartels are involved in both exporting drugs and importing gold into India. While the investigation continues, authorities remain tight-lipped about further arrests or leads in the case.