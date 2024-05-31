Female flight attendant held at Kannur airport for smuggling gold

A female flight attendant of Air India Express has been arrested at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala on charges of smuggling one kilogram of gold in her rectum.

Surabhi Khatun, who hails from Kolkata, was taken into custody when she flew into Kannur from Muscat on May 28, media reports said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted Khatun as she arrived at Kannur International Airport. The search revealed that Khatun had concealed 960 grams of smuggled gold in compound form in her rectum.

After interrogation and completing the necessary formalities, she was produced before a jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded her to 14 days in prison in Kannur.

This is the first time an airline crew member in India has been arrested for smuggling gold. Media reports said there was evidence to believe that she had been smuggling gold earlier too. A detailed investigation is on and the involvement of a Kerala-based individuals in the smuggling gang is suspected.