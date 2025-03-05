Actress Ranya Rao, daughter of Karnataka DGP, arrested for smuggling gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after she was allegedly caught carrying 14.8 kg of gold concealed in her clothing. Authorities officially confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

Ranya Rao (33) is the daughter of Ramachandra Rao, Karnataka’s Director General of Police (DGP), Police Housing Corporation.

After being detained, Ranya was taken to the DRI headquarters in HBR Layout, Bengaluru, for further interrogation. Subsequently, she was brought before an economic offenses court, which placed her in judicial custody for 14 days.

Investigation by DRI

The DRI investigation revealed she had allegedly smuggled the gold by wearing a significant portion of it on her person and concealing gold bars in her clothes and accessories.

Authorities began suspecting her after she traveled to Dubai four times in 15 days. According to reports, she has also made 10 trips since the beginning of the year.

According to officials, Rao arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night and was under surveillance for her frequent trips abroad. This prompted a targeted operation where DRI intercepted her at the Kempegowda International Airport, and arrested her after discovering hidden gold bars in her belt.

The four-member DRI team scoured CCTV footage at the airport and noticed she wore similar clothing on all her trips, with the belt concealed. They are now trying to determine if she is part of a larger gold smuggling ring operating between Dubai and India and if she smuggled gold from her previous trips abroad.

Evasion tactics

According to preliminary investigations, the actress seems to have used her connections to bypass customs checks. She would do so by claiming to be a DGP’s daughter and taking advantage of official protocol services used by senior bureaucrats.

This would ensure that she avoided getting frisked at customs. A protocol officer would meet her at the terminal and escort her out of the airport. She would also be picked up by a government vehicle, ensuring that there would be no issues on the way home.

Officials are also investigating whether law enforcement officers were aware of her activities or unwittingly assisted her.

Who is Ranya Rao

Rao, hails from Chikkamagaluru and is known for her roles in Maanikya (2014), Wagah (2016) and Pataki (2017). Rao’s father, DGP Ramachandra Rao, told TOI that she was married four months ago to architect Jatin Hukkeri and hasn’t visited her maternal home since the wedding. The DGP distanced himself and his family from her activities stating that they had no idea of her or her husband’s business dealings.

“This has come as a huge shock and disappointment. She has let us down. If there is any violation, the law will take its course.” he added.