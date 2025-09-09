Maddur bandh gets strong response; tight security in place post Ganesh 'visarjan' clashes

Even as Maddur in Karnataka’s Mandya district remains under a tight security blanket following the recent outbreak of violence during a Ganesh idol 'visarjan' (immersion) procession, Tuesday (September 9) saw locals responding positively to a ‘bandh’ call given by the BJP and other pro-Hindu outfits condemning the incident.

Successful shutdown

Traders voluntarily shut down their shops and establishments in full support of the bandh, partially disrupting daily life.

From morning, grocery shops, theatres, malls, banks, and other commercial establishments, including those along the main streets, remained shut. However, essential services like milk supply, pharmacies, and health clinics were exempted from the bandh call.

Government schools, colleges, and offices functioned as usual. Bus services and vehicular movement were unaffected too. In light of the bandh, heavy police deployment was made in sensitive areas of the town to prevent any untoward incidents.

Visarjan-day violence

A clash broke out between two communities in Maddur’s Ram Rahim Nagar on Sunday (September 7) night when a Ganesh immersion procession was passing by a mosque. The clash was reportedly triggered when procession-goers were allegedly pelted with stones. At least eight people were injured in the clashes.

There also have been allegations that streetlights were switched off during the incident.

In the wake of the clashes, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders in the town to bring the situation under control. Around 800 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. Two separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, and 22 people have been arrested for their alleged role in the violence. Police are investigating whether the violence was pre-planned.

BJP blames Siddaramaiah govt

The incident has taken on political overtones, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling a high-level meeting on the matter.

Opposition parties launched sharp attacks against the government. BJP leaders alleged that the Congress government’s “appeasement policies” were responsible for such incidents.

“The state government has no ability to prevent riots,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apologise to the people of the state for the incident. A BJP delegation has also decided to visit Maddur to condemn the government’s “failure”.