Karnataka minister says pro-Hindu groups also linked to Maddur Ganesh immersion violence

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has stirred attention with his remarks on the Maddur Ganesh immersion violence, stating that members of pro-Hindu organisations were also among those allegedly involved in the stone-pelting incident.

Defends police action

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, he said, “Over 20 people have already been arrested in connection with the incident, and investigations are underway. At this stage, it is not fully clear who all were involved in the stone-pelting. However, according to the police, some of those arrested belong to pro-Hindu organisations.”



Defending the police action, Parameshwara stressed that the force had taken every possible step to maintain peace. “The police tried to persuade the organisations to cooperate. But when the situation went out of control, they were forced to resort to a lathi-charge. Investigations are underway against those in custody, and if their involvement is proven, strict legal action will be taken. Only after the probe is completed will the complete truth come out,” he clarified.

BJP slams state govt

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apologise to the people of the state over the communal violence in Maddur town.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government’s appeasement politics has emboldened miscreants and created a “peculiar situation” where Hindus were treated as “second-class citizens.” He demanded that the chief minister should tender an apology for “insulting” Goddess Chamundeshwari, Dharmasthala and now for the Maddur incident.

Ashoka told reporters in Bengaluru that the stone-pelting on the Ganesha procession in Maddur on September 7 was not an isolated incident but a larger plan. He accused the Congress of “indirectly backing” such acts through its policies and statements.

Deliberate failure?

Ashoka charged the administration with “deliberately failing” to prevent the clashes. He pointed out that had the government deployed a reserved police van, there would have been no need for “thousands of policemen, lathi charge, hospitalisation and protests.” The LoP questioned why police resorted to caning protestors but did not act firmly against those who hurled stones.



Warning that the present situation could worsen if Hindus do not unite, Ashoka appealed directly to the people. “If we Hindus don't unite today, this is going to be our fate. I’m telling the people that Siddaramaiah can do anything for votes, to save his position and to remain in power. For power, they (Congress) can create a rift between castes,” he said.