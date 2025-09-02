Chennai beaches buried in waste after Ganesh idol immersions

Chennai’s iconic beaches are reeling under tonnes of waste following this year’s Ganesh idol immersions. From Pattinapakkam to Kasimedu and Thiruvottriyur to Palavakkam, the sands are buried in plaster of Paris (POP) fragments, coir stuffing, flowers, wooden frames, and synthetic paint residues.

More than 2,000 idols were immersed in the sea across the city, despite bans on POP idols and chemical paints issued by the Pollution Control Board. Civic workers have been pressed into action with earthmovers and trucks to clear the mess. The Chennai Corporation reported that nearly 70 tonnes of garbage have already been removed from the shores.

Heavy machinery is being used to lift wooden frames and idol debris onto lorries. Yet, experts warn that these clean-up efforts are superficial and fail to address the long-term damage caused to marine life.

Hidden dangers

Environmentalists caution that POP idols do not dissolve easily and remain underwater for months, poisoning fish and marine ecosystems.

“Immersing these idols with synthetic paints and POPs in the oceans will completely destroy the marine ecosystem and create a health hazard as fish consumed by people will carry these toxins,” an expert warned.

Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders have repeatedly banned such practices, yet enforcement remains weak. Experts argue that allowing idol immersions with hazardous materials amounts to endangering both environmental safety and public health.

Eco-friendly options

The environmental community is urging stricter action, including heavy fines under the “polluter pays” principle, to deter offenders. Advocates say the only viable alternative is the use of eco-friendly clay idols.

“The best way is to build smaller idols made only of clay. Clay dissolves naturally in water without creating an environmental hazard,” an activist explained.

Attempts to find synthetic substitutes, they argue, could worsen the crisis. Instead, they emphasise public awareness campaigns and enforcement of eco-friendly traditions as the only sustainable solution.

The way forward

Experts stress that future Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations must prioritise clay idols and strict enforcement of bans on POP and synthetic paints. Without these measures, Chennai’s beaches and marine ecosystems will continue to pay a heavy price after every festival.

Until awareness deepens and authorities act firmly, the cycle of celebration followed by ecological damage is likely to repeat itself year after year.

