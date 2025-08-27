Chennai's Kosapet idol makers keep tradition of Ganesh Chaturthi alive

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayagar Chaturthi, is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion and grandeur across the country.

This festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and harbinger of prosperity and unites millions of people across the country, who observe the rituals related to the elephant god with fervour.

Special dishes

The festivities begin with the installation of beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and public pandals. Devotees offer prayers, chant mantras, and prepare special dishes.

Among them, modak and kolkattai are considered Ganesha’s favourite sweets, while other delicacies like laddus, sundal, and payasam complete the festive spread. Families and communities share these foods, strengthening bonds of faith and togetherness.

Kosapet comes alive

During this festival in Tamil Nadu, every year the neighbourhood of Kosapet in Chennai comes alive and becomes the heart of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city. Known for its skilled artisans, the area produces idols ranging from 6 inches to a towering 13 feet.

Prices vary widely: plain clay idols start at just ₹80, while a 3-foot idol costs around ₹3,000. The largest idols, crafted with intricate detail and vibrant colours, can fetch up to ₹35,000.

Artisans offer both traditional sitting Ganeshas and more modern variations of the god, ensuring that every devotee gets a wide choice. This diversity attracts thousands of visitors to Kosapet, who come to choose the perfect Vinayagar for their homes or community celebrations.

Unchanged devotion

Despite increasing raw material and paint prices, enthusiasm among artisans and devotees remains strong. Idol maker Sathya Narayanan explained, “Despite the rising cost of raw materials and paints, the enthusiasm of devotees remains unchanged.”

Deva, a devotee from Mandavalli, shared his experience: “Last time, we bought a 7-foot Vinayagar. This time, we are buying a 10-foot idol. The price went up to ₹37,000, but we managed to get it for ₹27,000. Costs are higher this year, but we still come here every time.”

The bustling markets around Kosapet reflect the inherent positive energy of this traditional festival. From flowers and decorations to offerings and idols, every lane brims with joy and anticipation.

More than a ritual

Ganesh Chaturthi is more than a religious ritual—it is a celebration of art, community, and togetherness. For artisans, it is a time of pride and livelihood; for devotees, it is a reaffirmation of faith. The festival brings entire neighbourhoods alive, echoing chants of devotion while showcasing the skill of traditional craftsmen.

Ganesh Chaturthi continues to embody the essence of unity, tradition, and spirituality, reminding people that even in the face of rising costs, devotion and community spirit remain unshaken.

