KSRTC bus strike in Karnataka despite court stay leaves thousands stranded

Employees of Karnataka's state-owned transport corporations began an indefinite strike on Tuesday morning (August 5), severely affecting public bus services across the state and leaving passengers in the lurch.

Workers from all four state-run road transport corporations – KKRTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC, and BMTC – launched a statewide strike. The unions went ahead with the strike despite a court stay against the agitation, pressing for demands including wage revision.

Buses remained parked at depots and only a few were seen running, as some staff chose not to participate in the strike. Some buses in rural areas operated as a few drivers opted to work for the convenience of students to ferry them to their schools, said sources in the transport department.

The transport corporations are learned to have roped in trainee bus drivers to manage the situation.

Thousands stranded

Bus stands in major cities like Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Kalaburagi saw heavy passenger rush, with thousands stranded and struggling to find alternate ways to reach their destinations.

Passengers faced difficulty due to the running of a limited number of buses, mostly those that went on the roads before the strike officially began.