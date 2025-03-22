Karnataka bandh: Statewide shutdown over Kannada language row

Karnataka witnessed a 12-hour statewide bandh on Saturday (March 22) called by Kannada Okkuta, a pro-Kannada organisation, following an alleged assault on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi.

Demonstrators staged protests by lying on roads, blocking traffic, and holding grass in their hands - a symbolic act of resistance. The agitation, led by Kannada Okkuta, resulted in disruptions to public transport, with KSRTC, BMTC, Ola, and Uber expressing solidarity with the bandh.

In Bengaluru, activists assembled at Mysore Bank Circle, raising slogans and displaying placards demanding justice for the assaulted conductor. Additional security forces were deployed in Belagavi to ensure that the situation remained under control.

Essential services unaffected

Despite the bandh, essential services like metro, railway, and airport operations were unaffected. However, KSRTC buses ran with restrictions, especially on routes connecting Maharashtra, due to heightened tensions around the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.

Protesters also appealed to restaurants and cinema halls to shut down in support of the bandh. While some complied, most commercial establishments continued to operate normally. In parts of Bengaluru, streets appeared relatively empty, though passengers were seen arriving at bus terminals, indicating partial public movement despite the shutdown.

Bandh was peaceful

According to Kannada activists and Bengaluru police, the bandh was peaceful and largely successful. No untoward incidents were reported during the 12-hour protest. However, the incident has reignited the language row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, raising questions about whether such bandhs will become more frequent in the future.

