KSRTC, BMTC announce indefinite strike from August 5

Employees of all four Karnataka state-run transport corporations — including the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) — have announced an indefinite strike against the government.

The indefinite strike, scheduled to begin on August 5, is being called to press for wage hikes and to fulfil other demands of the transport employees.

What labour unions said

The Joint Action Committee of labour unions has accused the government of ignoring and neglecting the grievances of transport employees, prompting the decision to go on strike. Labour unions have expressed strong outrage against the government on this issue.

Although Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to hold a meeting within a week, no discussion has taken place so far.

The Joint Action Committee leaders warned that if the government fails to meet their demands, bus services across the state will be completely halted from August 5.

Their key demands include:

Immediate payment of 38 months of pending salary.

Recognise transport employees as government employees and provide equal pay.

Stop privatisation and corruption in transport corporations and end worker harassment.

Provide cashless medical treatment facilities to all employees.

Grant employees their rightful leaves.

Implement the new pay scale from January 1, 2024.

Improve canteen facilities for workers.

Withdraw all legal cases filed against workers during the 2020 and 2021 strikes.

Deploy Corporation drivers for electric bus operations.

Cancel the practice of handing over electric bus maintenance to private contractors.

Labour leaders also emphasised that transport workers have brought revenue and public goodwill to the government through successful schemes like the ‘Shakti Scheme’. However, the government has completely ignored their demands, they alleged.

