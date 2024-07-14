KSRTC submits proposal to Karnataka govt for 15-20% bus fare hike

A fare hike in Karnataka government buses is inevitable if it has to survive, State Road Transport Corporation chairperson SR Srinivas said on Sunday (July 14).

He said the KSRTC has submitted a proposal to the state government to increase the fare by 15 to 20 per cent.

“We had a board meeting two days ago. We have proposed a hike of 15–20 per cent. The rest is up to the discretion of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. If KSRTC is to survive, fare hike is inevitable,” Srinivas said.

No fare hike, no salary hike

Noting that the prices of fuel and auto parts have gone up substantially, the KSRTC chairperson pointed out that fares have not been hiked since 2019.

“Salaries of KSRTC employees have not been revised since 2020. Hence, increasing the ticket price is necessary,” he added. According to Srinivas, the corporation has incurred a loss of Rs 295 crore in the past three months.

New buses

The transport corporation has also submitted a proposal to buy 40 new Volvo buses to the government.

He added that 600 regular buses have been procured so far.

To a question whether the hike would burden men since women are allowed to travel free of cost under the Shakti scheme, Srinivas said there is no question of putting burden only on men.

The KSRTC chairperson said the state government is bearing the expenses of women travelling by bus.

(With agency inputs)