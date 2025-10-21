Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets Shivakumar amid row over Bengaluru infra woes

Biocon chief and industrialist Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 21).

According to an NDTV report, the entrepreneur visited the deputy chief minister to invite him to her nephew’s wedding.

The meeting took place amid recent heated exchanges between Mazumdar-Shaw and several Karnataka ministers over Bengaluru’s infrastructure issues.

Discussion on Bengaluru's growth

During the interaction, the two reportedly discussed Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the roadmap for Karnataka’s development.

While Mazumdar-Shaw did not speak to the media, Shivakumar said in a post on X that they had an “engaging discussion on Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story.”

In his post, Shivakumar wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, entrepreneur and Founder of Biocon, at my residence today. We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story.”

Bengaluru's rising infrastructure woes

Earlier, Mazumdar-Shaw had expressed frustration over Bengaluru’s poor road conditions and waste management, highlighting the city’s civic issues on several occasions. She emphasised the need for timely garbage clearance and road resurfacing, holding state ministers accountable for the condition of the city.

Taking to X to draw attention to the city’s infrastructure problems, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment?'"

"I have just come from China and can't understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?" she asked.

Mazumdar-Shaw also dismissed Shivakumar’s allegation that she and former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai had a “personal agenda”, as they did not raise any issues regarding Bengaluru’s infrastructure during the BJP regime.

“Not true. Both TV Mohandas Pai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city during previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear. Clean up and restore roads,” she said in a post on X.

Shivakumar hits out at Mazumdar-Shaw

In response to the criticism, Shivakumar urged industry leaders to refrain from “hurting” the city and the state that have contributed to their growth.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, appealed to business leaders not to forget their “roots” and urged patience, noting that “there is a limitation for everything.”

On Sunday (October 19), Shivakumar said that while he was open to criticism, some people were stretching it too far, adding that he would not be affected by such remarks.

Taking a jibe at the Biocon chairperson over her comments on the city’s road conditions, he said Mazumdar-Shaw was free to take up the task of improving them.

“If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads,” Shivakumar said while conducting the ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ (Walk for Bengaluru) programme in the KR Puram area.