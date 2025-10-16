Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticises Bengaluru's garbage crisis; citizens, oppn back her

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s social media posts criticising Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure and poor waste management have drawn widespread public support, even as the Karnataka government hit back sharply at her remarks.

After Shaw described the condition of the city’s roads and garbage problem as “pathetic”, thousands of residents echoed her frustration online, sharing their own experiences with potholes, dust, and civic neglect.

Shaw hits out at Bengaluru's garbage crisis

On Thursday (October 16), Shaw hit out at Bengaluru’s chronic garbage crisis through a post on X, calling it a “serious malaise” and criticising the inability of municipal bodies in major cities to address the issue effectively.

"Garbage is a serious malaise countrywide n (and) no municipality of big cities has managed to solve it. Indore n (and) Surat seemed to have cracked it but Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, etc. haven’t. Very very pathetic, which shows citizens' lack of civic sense n (and) huge apathy by both citizens n (and) administration. We lack pride," Shaw wrote.

Shaw, who has repeatedly voiced concern about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, blamed years of inaction by successive governments. Reiterating her stance, she said her demand was simple, stating that all she is seeking is garbage clearance and road resurfacing.

“All I am seeking is garbage clearance and road resurfacing, which ought to be done by the GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority),” she posted. “We are in this situation because of past governments’ failure to act in time. Ministers must hold the GBA accountable for its shoddy and slow work. The government and citizens need to be on the same page.”

Citizens rally behind Shaw

Bengaluru residents and civic groups quickly rallied behind Shaw. Whitefield Rising, a prominent citizens’ collective, called the government’s response a “classic deflection tactic” and urged people not to fall for political posturing.

One user wrote, “The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar has failed Bengaluru. Roads are broken, garbage piles up, and power cuts are frequent. All the talk of Brand Bengaluru can’t hide the reality.”

Another from Bommasandra commented, “The industrial area is filled with garbage and dust. Despite so many pharma companies here, the environment is not clean. The government must take this seriously.”

Many users clarified that their criticism came from concern, not politics. One wrote, “Got stuck on Varthur Road, 1 km in 45 minutes. I’m a proud Kannadiga, but this is beyond defensible now.”

Oppn slams govt for attacking Shaw

Opposition leaders, including those from the BJP and JD(S), also came out in support of Shaw. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya wrote on X, “It’s an absolute shame that several ministers in the Karnataka government are attacking a concerned Bengalurean instead of doing their jobs properly.”

BJP MP CN Manjunath called Shaw a “first-generation entrepreneur and global business leader” who brought “immense fame to Bengaluru and the nation,” urging the government to treat her comments as “constructive suggestions” rather than criticism.

JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy took a jibe at the ruling party, saying, “Instead of taking Kiran Shaw’s concerns positively and fixing Bengaluru’s mess, Congress ministers are busy threatening her. Maybe Congress filled X with replies, not roads with asphalt.”

In another post, he remarked, “When arrogance becomes policy and negligence becomes governance, this is what you get.”

DK Shivakumar criticises Shaw

The state government, however, maintained that Shaw’s remarks harm Karnataka’s image. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who handles the Bengaluru portfolio, said, “Tweets criticising the government are hurting the state and country.”

Shivakumar accused her of “betrayal” for tarnishing the state that “helped her succeed.” “This is not China, India is a democratic setup. There are limits to everything. If you forget the root, you will not get the fruit,” he said.

Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan also questioned Shaw’s intent, saying, “It’s striking how Kiran Shaw’s outrage is reserved only for Karnataka. When similar issues arise in Maharashtra or under the BJP, the blame conveniently shifts to contractors."