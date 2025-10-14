Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticises Bengaluru roads, garbage; Priyank Kharge responds

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has reignited the debate over Bengaluru's infrastructure by publicly sharing the critical comments of a visiting overseas business executive on the city's roads and garbage, prompting a response from the Karnataka government.

State ministers acknowledged the problems and said fixing them would require some time. They also called for collective cooperation to make the city better.

Also Read: Karnataka job quota law must exempt highly skilled recruitment: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon chief criticises Bengaluru roads

Taking to X to highlight the city's infrastructure problems, Shaw said, "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment?"

"I have just come from China and can't understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?" she asked.

I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the… — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 13, 2025

She tagged CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge. The state government has come under criticism over the poor state of roads and traffic issues in the city.

Priyank Kharge responds

Reacting to Shaw's post, Priyank Kharge acknowledged that every developing city faces challenges, whether it is San Francisco or London or Bengaluru, and said overcoming it, addressing the needs of the people, and attracting investments is important.

"It is the prime responsibility of the government, and we will do it," said Kharge.

Kharge defended the state government's tolerance for criticism and said prominent figures put up such posts because the government views them as constructive criticism and responds positively.

"As we hear the concerns, they do (post) such things, is it possible with other governments? Let them do it in Maharashtra or UP. Where will you be if you make constructive criticism? You will be in jail. If you do it in Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra, you will be trolled on social media, alleging the state has been insulted. But here we will respond positively and work on it. It's our responsibility," he told reporters.

The minister attributed the recent increase in potholes to "unprecedented rains" and "continuous rains" over the preceding six weeks (one and a half months) and said work is on to fix them. He noted that the Greater Bengaluru Authority commissioner is regularly sharing information as to how many potholes are being filled.

Also Read: 'Biocon did not make any political donation to JDS, I did': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 8

Govt promises action

On the traffic congestion, he said, "Bengaluru is a growing city, we are growing at a very fast pace. We have grown at the rate of 10.5 per cent last year. We are not saying that there are no issues, we are finding solutions. The Deputy CM (DK Shivakumar, who is in charge of the city) has said that it is going to take some time to fix the issue."

To a question on repeated posts on infra issues by some prominent personalities, instead of directly taking up the issues with the concerned Ministers, Kharge said in task forces set up by various governments, people like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohan Das Pai, and others — who have contributed for creating an ecosystem in Bengaluru - have always been a part.

"Their suggestions have always been taken into account while forming policies....we (ministers) are just a phone call away to address issues. We cannot prevent anyone from putting up such posts. If everyone carefully works with collective responsibility, such things will reduce," he said.

Kharge said Bengaluru is the fourth-biggest technology cluster in the world. Stating that the human resources in the city are required by the entire world, he added that everyone's contribution and cooperation is required to improve the city.

Also Read: Why Biocon boss Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is seeing red over Pink Tax

Work underway to improve roads

Meanwhile, State Industries Minister MB Patil said the government is working towards fixing things, and there is no need for Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to worry.

"Let her also take up developmental works under CSR funds in the surrounding areas of her organisation. She is aware that the government has taken up work to fix the issues. I don't know whether there was a need to tweet on the issue now..." he said.

For Bengaluru, the government has allotted Rs 1,000 crore to fill potholes. Patil said the work is on, and it will take some time. He pointed to the traffic issues in other global cities like London and San Francisco, among others.

(With agency inputs)