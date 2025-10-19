Shivakumar says criticism of Bengaluru’s ‘poor’ infra welcome, but some going too far

Responding to recent criticism on Bengaluru’s infrastructure issues by several industry leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday (October 19) said that while he is open to criticism, some people are stretching it too far, and that he will not be affected by such remarks.

Criticism over poor roads, traffic

The Congress-led government has come under severe criticism over the "poor state of roads and traffic issues in the city", for some time now, with industry veterans like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw recently flagging these issues and calling for immediate government intervention.

Also read: ‘Chaotic growth, poor city planning not just a Bengaluru problem’| Talking Sense With Srini

Shivakumar, who is also the minister-in-charge of Bengaluru Development, assured that the government is taking measures to fix the said infrastructure issues, adding that the people have allowed the Congress government and it wants to serve them.

Some have forgotten roots: Shivakumar

“The population in Bengaluru city is 1.40 crore. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy was saying that 3,000 vehicles are getting registered per day. 1.23 crore vehicles are registered in Bengaluru. 70 lakh people come to Bengaluru for jobs, education, and other things; some go back. Population is increasing," Shivakumar said, pointing to the growing population of the city.

In a dig at critics, Shivakumar said they have forgotten their roots after building big enterprises.

“Those who have started businesses here have grown. After growing big, they have forgotten from what stage they have grown into what stage now. If you forget the root, you will not get the fruit. Some have forgotten and are criticising by tweeting."

Also read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticises Bengaluru's garbage crisis; citizens, oppn back her

’Welcome criticism, but some doing too much’

Noting that an opportunity has been provided to citizens to bring to the notice of the authorities about the pothole issues, by sending pictures to a phone number through WhatsApp, under the "fix my pothole" campaign, the deputy chief minister said, nowhere in the country, such an opportunity been given to citizens.

"I welcome all the criticism, no problem. Because criticism increases the value of democracy. But some are doing it too much and these things won't bother me. People have given us an opportunity and we want to serve them," he added.

Home min's advice to critics

Home Minister G Parameshwara, speaking to reporters, in response to a question on criticism from some industry leaders, advised them to bring the issues to the notice of the chief minister or the Bengaluru in-charge minister personally or by leading a delegation to them, instead of making public statements or before the media, as such statements will have an impact globally.

Also read: Stop 'hurting' Bengaluru, says DK Shivakumar to industry leaders, amid criticism

"We are not saying don't criticise, because they (industry leaders) have a role in alerting us. But they have to think about what will be its impact. What message will Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's statement send in business and industry circles, that's our concern," he said, adding that the government is working on fixing the issues.

Meanwhile, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw rejected Shivakumar's allegation on Saturday that she and former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai had some "personal agenda", as they did not raise any issues relating to Bengaluru infrastructure during the BJP regime.

"Not true. Both T V Mohandas Pai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city during previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear. Clean up and restore roads," she said in a post on 'X'.

‘Stop this ugly politics’: BJP slams Shivakumar

Hitting out at Shivakumar for targeting industry leaders, BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said, attacking respected citizens like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for merely expressing concern, shows how insecure this government has become.

"Stop this ugly politics, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. If your Congress government cannot deliver on its promises, at least don't intimidate business leaders and citizens who speak their mind," he posted on 'X'.

Also read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticises Bengaluru roads, garbage; Priyank Kharge responds

He said that Bengaluru has always stood for innovation, openness, and free thought - not fear and political arrogance.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, it's time you ask your leaders in Karnataka to stop this politics of intimidation and start focusing on governance," he said, adding that " This is not the culture of Bengaluru. This is not the Karnataka we are proud of."