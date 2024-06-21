Karnataka | Why Shivakumar is keen on contesting bypoll from Channapatna

Stung by his brother’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is all set to contest from Channapatna constituency to prove he is the tallest Vokkaliga leader in the state.

Although the election calendar is yet to be announced, Shivakumar has not only made known his decision but also sought the blessings of his spiritual guru for success.

Congress sources say Shivakumar, also the state party president, is blaming himself for the poor performance of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka where it could bag only 9 of the 28 seats.

Bid to avenge loss

He is particularly piqued that his brother DK Suresh, who incidentally was the only Congress victor in the last general elections, was defeated in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat by the son-in-law of former Prime Minister and JD (S) leader HD Deve Gowda.

Channapatna, which falls in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, has become vacant after sitting MLA and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy got elected to the Lok Sabha.

Shivakumar feels that his triumph in Channapatna assembly constituency will amount to avenging his brother’s defeat in a Vokkaliga-dominated Lok Sabha seat – and help him emerge as the community’s tallest leader in the state.

Chief ministerial ambition

This, party sources say, is vital if Shivakumar’s long-cherished dream of becoming the Karnataka chief minister is to fructify.

If he wins from Channapatna, then he will let his brother Suresh contest from Kanakapura, Shivakumar’s constituency now, and get elected to the Karnataka assembly.

“Shivakumar’s ambition of emerging as a Vokkaliga leader in the Old Mysuru region and occupying the chief minister’s post dashed after Suresh’s defeat. Winning Channapatna and revitalising the sole proprietary profile as the Vokkaliga figurehead is Shivakumar’s grand idea,” a party leader told The Federal.

Spiritual guru

According to a close aide, Shivakumar is a great believer in astrology. He follows the Nonavinakere Kadasiddeshwara Mutt’s Vrishabha Deshikendra seer. He considers Ajjayya (as the seer is known) as his spiritual guru.

Ajjayya seems to have advised him to contest from Channapatna if he (Shivakumar) wants to realise his dream of becoming the chief minister.

Also, some astrologers have advised him to contest from Channapatna or Ramanagar, which has all the characteristics of Deva Moole (God’s corner), which extends tremendous power to a person who hails from that place.

Lucky constituency

Ramanagar has thrown up three chief ministers so far: Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

After the resounding victory of the Congress in Karnataka last year, Shivakumar visited Nonavinakere and got Ajjayya’s blessings.

Congress leaders are trying to rationalise Shivakumar’s decision.

Takes blame for defeat

According to them, Shivakumar is embarrassed over the poor showing by the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls in Vokkaliga-dominated southern Karnataka. He is disheartened by Suresh’s defeat.

Shivakumar doesn't want to risk his brother’s political future by fielding him from Channapatna where the BJP-JD(S) combine will make every effort to retain the seat represented by Kumaraswamy.

Shivakumar admitted in public that people rejected Suresh for mistakes committed by him (Shivakumar).

Accepts mistakes

Addressing the people of Kanakapura, he said: “I presume that you taught me a lesson by defeating my brother, for my mistakes. I don’t blame anybody for his defeat. I will correct my mistakes and work for the constituency’s betterment.”

Defeating the BJP-JD(S) candidate in Channapatna will be a face saver for Shivakumar and reclaim his lost image of Vokkaliga face of Congress.

If Shivakumar contests from Channapatna, it will be proxy war between two fiefdoms -- represented by Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy which are fighting for supremacy over the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency for decades.

Temple hopping

In the 18 Assembly elections held in Channapatna since 1951, the Congress and the Janata Parivar have won five times each. Channapatna is dominated by Vokkaligas.

Shivakumar has already visited nearly a dozen temples in Channapatna region seeking divine blessings and to grasp the pulse of the people in the constituency.

Before commencing his temple run, Shivakumar said he may be “left with no other choice but to contest from Channapatna if the people and party want”.

New political career

He added: “I have decided to begin a new political chapter of my life from Channapatna and will develop the place to the best of my ability”

Channapatna was a part of erstwhile Sathanur assembly constituency, which Shivakumar represented four times. “My political career started from there. The people of Channapatna have been with me in tough times. Now I am here to repay my debt,” he said.

Critics, admirers

Critics say Shivakumar is underestimating the combined strength of the BJP and JD(S) besides the influence of actor-turned-politician CP Yogeshwar, who won from Channapatna five times.

But his admirers say Shivakumar has grand plans to re-establish his hold on the Vokkaliga-dominated old Mysuru region. His decision to pick Channapatna is the first step in that direction.