In sharp U-turn, DKS says he will not contest Channapatna by-election

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, popularly known as DKS, has made a U-turn on his earlier decision to contest the Assembly by-election from Channapatna.

The seat fell vacant after JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, the sitting MLA in Channapatna, won the Lok Sabha election from Mandya and became a Union minister in the NDA government at the Centre.

After first publicly hinting that he would contest from Channapatna after resigning from Kanakapura constituency now held by him, DKS has made a volte-face, apparently following advice from friends. He has now publicly asked why there should be a by-election in Kanakapura, asserting that he remains the MLA for the seat.

Initial statement

On June 19, DKS had said: "If the people of Channapatna favour me and the party decides, I have no option but to contest the by-election." He had reiterated this during a visit to Channapatna. It is said that Shivakumar has been advised by his friends that if he contests from Channapatna and loses, it will be a major setback for his political career.

A possible defeat will ruin his dreams of becoming the chief minister as well as his aspirations of becoming the state’s tallest Vokkaliga leader.

Prestige seat

Shivakumar’s earlier stated decision to contest from Channapatna was aimed at avenging his brother DK Suresh’s defeat in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat to JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law, Dr CN Manjunath. Channapatna is part of the Bengaluru Rural constituency.

There is speculation that Nikhil Kumaraswamy, HD Kumaraswamy's son, may contest from Channapatna.

DKS was preparing to ensure Nikhil's third defeat and avenge his brother Suresh's loss. In the Old Mysore region, the political struggle between the Deve Gowda and Shivakumar families continues.

Suresh vs Nikhil?

In the Lok Sabha battle, while HD Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, won from Mandya, Manjunath, in Bangalore Rural, defeated three-time MP Suresh, thus curbing Shivakumar's dominance in Vokkaliga regions. Shivakumar’s latest statement indicates he may want to pit Suresh against Nikhil Kumaraswamy̤ in Channapatna.

The Kumaraswamy family desires that Channapatna should again become a political stronghold for the third generation of the Deve Gowda family, represented by Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The U-turn

But former minister and BJP leader CP Yogeshwar also wants to contest from Channapatna. On Friday, Shivakumar stated: "If there is a by-election in Channapatna, why should there be one in Kanakapura? I am the MLA for Kanakapura. As the party president, I bear responsibilities (for the Congress poor showing).

“This (Channapatna) is my constituency, and I lead here. Siddaramaiah and I will conduct the election together.” But he hinted that his brother Suresh may contest from Channapatna.