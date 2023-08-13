Seers of various mathas have urged the Karnataka government not to repeal anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion laws by any means.



A conference of seers or pontiffs of various mathas in Bengaluru unanimously adopted resolutions in this regard. The seers have also urged the government to ensure the implementation of both laws as it is and not dilute them.

Seers of various mathas participated in a “Santa Sammelana” (saints/seers conference), organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Yadugiri Yathiraja Matha at Malleshwaram and held discussions regarding various developments with respect to “dharma” in the state, VHP said in a release.

Focus of meet

It said the conference deliberated on various issues, such as cow slaughter, religious conversion, love jihad, Hindu undivided family, environment, and harmony, among others, and adopted two resolutions unanimously.

Also read: Karnataka: Siddaramaiah urges Centre to revise drought declaration criteria



Around 14 seers of various mathas are signatories to the resolution, including Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji of Yadugiri Yathiraja Matha, Chandreshananda ji of Ramakrishna Mission, and Ravishankara Shivacharya Swamiji of Mahalingeshwara Matha.

The Congress had indicated ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls in the state and during the campaign that it intends to withdraw both legislations brought in by the previous BJP government.

Change of stance

While the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had reportedly decided to repeal the anti-conversion law after coming to power, it recently clarified that there is no proposal to repeal anti-cow slaughter law.

“For people to live with peace, harmony, and brotherhood in Karnataka, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act (anti-cow slaughter act), should not be withdrawn by the current government,” the first resolution read.

Also read: Seers to Karnataka govt: Don't revoke anti-conversion, cow slaughter laws

“For people of India to live with peace and harmony, the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act (anti-conversion act) should not be withdrawn, and urge the government to implement it,” another resolution read.

“Party not important”

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji said, “Religious conversion and cow slaughter should stop. This will give a boost to sanatana dharma or Hindu dharma. Our dharma believes that people of all religions should co-exist in India peacefully. So, all of us have gathered here to urge the government.”

To a question regarding the present Congress government wanting to withdraw the legislations, he said the resolutions passed in this regard will be submitted to the government.

Also read: No proposal yet to revoke cow slaughter law: Karnataka government

“We expect the government to respond positively. The party is not important here; the issue is important. The issue is for all. I don’t want to speak on politics,” the seer further said, adding the expectation is that these laws should also be brought in at the national level.