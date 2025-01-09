With core issues unaddressed, can Karnataka truly be free of Naxalism?

A group of six Naxals led by Mundagaaru Latha, claimed to be the last remaining Naxal group in Karnataka, surrendered on Wednesday (January 8). The Naxal group surrendered through the government's Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee. The Home Minister himself stated that through this surrender, Karnataka will emerge as a Naxal-free state.

However, questions have arisen whether Karnataka can truly rid itself of this stain of nearly four decades.

Naxalism in Karnataka

While Naxal activities officially began in the Malnad region around the early 1990s, they were actually active in the state as far back as in the 1980s. By 1985-86, the Naxal ideology started spreading in areas bordering Andhra Pradesh, such as Raichur and Bidar in the north and Chitradurga and Tumkur in the south, under the banners of Progressive Student Union (PSU) and Karnataka Farmers’ and Labourers’ Association.

After Andhra Pradesh intensified its operations against the Naxals by forming the Greyhounds force, some Naxal groups crossed into Karnataka, forming new organisations under leaders such as Saketh Rajan. The Naxals became actively involved in agitations in Malnad, including those opposing the Kudremukh National Park, protecting the Tunga River, and the Datta Peetha land rights movement.

Looking at this history, Karnataka's Naxal movement spans over 30 years. The surrender of these six individuals raises a question: will this mark the end of the violent, three-decade-long struggle?

Malnad's Naxal history

In 2002, the first major revelation of Naxal activity in Malnad came during a gunfight in Menasinahadya, Sringeri Taluk, Chikmagalur district. In 2003, an encounter in Eedu led to the deaths of two Naxal women, Parvathi and Hajima. By then, the government understood the strength of the Naxal movement and formed the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), deploying specially-trained officers.

In 2005, Karnataka Naxal commander Saketh Rajan was killed in an encounter near Menasinahadya. This encounter was a significant milestone in Karnataka's Naxal history, leading to the fragmentation of the group into three factions: Netravati, Sharavati, and Bhadra squads. Vikram Gowda, who led the Netravati squad, was a disciple of Saketh Rajan.

Why did the Naxals fail?

The Naxal movement failed to gain traction in Malnad because the region's social and economic conditions did not align with their ideology. The harsh forest terrain posed physical challenges. The loss of Saketh Rajan and internal divisions dealt a severe blow to the organisation. The ANF’s intensified operations further isolated Naxals from resources and civilian networks, cutting off food, arms, and finances.

By 2012-13, most Naxals abandoned the forests and went underground in cities. Vikram Gowda’s faction attempted to regroup near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border but faced increased operations there as well, forcing them back to Malnad.

Naxal(s) in hiding

Following the recent encounter of Vikram Gowda, the commander of the Netravati squad, six of the remaining seven members of his team have surrendered and returned to the mainstream. However, Kotehonda Ravi, alias Hittalamane Ravindra, is suspected to still be hiding in the forests.

Despite these six individuals surrendering, it cannot be claimed that the state is entirely Naxal-free. Moreover, is it plausible that Kotehonda Ravi is hiding alone? It is believed that there may still be others with him in the forest.

Problems in Malnad unresolved

Although those involved in the Naxal movement may have left it or faced encounters, the questions raised by their struggle in Malnad remain unanswered. The crises that fuelled their fight are still unresolved, as emphasised by the people of Malnad.

The problems plaguing Malnad today are ten times greater than those that gave rise to the Naxal movement in the 1990s. Key issues include the removal of forest land encroachments, revenue land regularisation, land rights crises faced by the victims of the Sharavathi Project, fears surrounding the implementation of the Kasturirangan Report, conflicts between wildlife and humans, and the tensions between forest officials and communities living on forest fringes.

Additionally, fears of displacement due to new development projects and the loss of land continue to trouble the region.

New movements emerging

Amidst these challenges, new movements are emerging in Malnad. There is widespread dissatisfaction that the government is neither addressing civic protests seriously nor resolving the crises faced by the region. The land-related issues and dire living conditions that once provided fertile ground for the Naxal movement have become even more complex than they were three decades ago. Due to forest laws and government policies, the future appears increasingly bleak for the people of Malnad.

The government is eager to declare the state as Naxal-free. However, this appears to be more like covering deep-seated crises with superficial fixes rather than addressing the core issues.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)