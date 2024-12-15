The Federal
Surrender arms, we’ll ensure your rehabilitation: Shah to Naxals
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the country would be free of Maoists by March 2026 | PTI

Agencies
15 Dec 2024 5:02 PM IST

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to Naxals to give up arms and join the mainstream, saying their rehabilitation was the government's responsibility.

Addressing a local sporting event -- "Bastar Olympics" -- Shah also said the country would be free of Maoists by March 2026.

"I appeal to the Naxals, please come forward. Give up arms, surrender and join the mainstream. Your rehabilitation is our responsibility," he said. PTI

