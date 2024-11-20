Should Naxalism remain or go?: Karnataka CM on Maoist leader's death in encounter

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday appeared to justify the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), noting that he faced multiple criminal cases and also chose to ignore the government's direction to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Gowda was carrying "deadly" weapons, and rejected calls for a probe into the killing.

Had the ANF not shot him, he would have fired at all of them, Parameshwara said, as he rejected any suspicion surrounding his killing on Monday.

"There is a standing order. We have said that if they (Naxals) surrender they will be given all the facilities. He (Gowda) did not surrender. Kerala government had announced Rs 25 lakh reward on him, our government had announced Rs 5 lakh reward," Siddaramaiah said, in response to a question on some "intellectuals" expressing doubts about the encounter.

"You should appreciate it (the encounter). Should Naxalism remain or go?" the Chief Minister asked.

Gowda (46) was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between the ANF and a group of Maoists near Peetebailu village in Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district.

According to officials, he was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders from Karnataka, facing 61 cases, including murder and extortion, in the state and 19 in Kerala.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said there are more than 60 cases against Gowda, including murder charges.

"He (Gowda) was carrying a deadly weapon, an automatic machine gun-like weapon. If they (ANF personnel) did not shoot him, he would have fired at them. So I'm told that he was shot at first sight. So there is no need to suspect anything," he said.

"...so not taking any chances, he was 'encountered'. Further details I can share once it comes to me in writing from the department," Parameshwara added.

Reacting to Karkala BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar's statement that Naxal activities had surged after the Congress came to power last year, the Minister noted that the incident happened in his constituency -- Karkala, where the ANF is also headquartered.

"The ANF had constantly been keeping a watch on Naxal activities. Until recently there was nothing. Fifteen days ago two persons named Latha and Raju, who are Naxal leaders, were sighted and I was reported about it. So the Internal Security Division (ISD) started a combing operation. Meanwhile, information about Gowda came and ANF were trying to track him and the 'encounter' has happened," he said.

The Minister noted that there have been calls from some quarters demanding a probe into Gowda's killing, but pointed out that there were 60 cases against him, and he was carrying weapons when he was "encountered." "Tell me, in what angle investigation should be done? Everything was done within the framework of law. The person who was involved in murders, carrying weapons like automatic machine guns, cannot be left and treated in a friendly manner," he said.

To a question on some "Leftists" allegedly targeting the government over the encounter saying that there is no "difference" between Congress and BJP, Parameshwara said it is not the question about the two political parties.

"It is the question of safety. For what purpose he had taken up Naxalism is important. He was told to surrender, his relatives also had asked him to quit and surrender, they had even written letters. He did not pay heed to them," he said. PTI

