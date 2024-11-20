Karnataka | Despite Naxalite resurgence, Maoists face bleak future

After 17 long years, Naxalite activities have resurfaced in the hilly and forested Western Ghats region in Karnataka. But, officials are confident that the Maoists do not have a future for more reasons than one.

Along with the killing by security forces of Naxalite leader Vikram Gowda, police sources say another Maoist leader, Mundgaaru Latha, is trying to step up activities among the tribal communities.

A dreaded Maoist

On Monday night, Gowda, who was on the run for 20 years, was shot dead in a gun battle with security forces in Udupi district in the Western Ghats. He figured on the “wanted” list of the police in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Opposed to the surrender of fellow Naxalites, he had retreated to the forested areas of Kerala and Tamil Nadu after Karnataka announced a surrender policy.

He refused to lay down arms, firmly believing that surrendering to the government went against the principles of Naxalite ideology.

Seeking tribal support

According to the police, Gowda’s and Latha’s teams took refuge in Karnataka after a gunfight in Wayanad in Kerala earlier this year.

In recent days, they had reportedly visited the homes of impoverished tribals and held small meetings to discuss issues like removal of forest encroachments as well as issues critical to the people of Malenadu in Udupi.

The attempt was to gain public support and revive Naxalite activities, a police officer told The Federal.

Security forces active again

In response, the government intensified combing operations in Kudremukh, Koppa, Sringeri, Karkala and the surrounding areas of the Western Ghats.

Although there were security camps in the region, no major crackdown was conducted for over a decade. But operations to track down the Naxalites have again resumed in the dense forests of Chikmagalur and Shivamogga.

Twenty years ago, locals in the Shringeri region, near the Kudremukh National Park, feared displacement. It was a concern the Naxalites used to rally support for their cause.

New burning issues

Today, new issues like removal of encroachment in forest land, government land clearance and expansion of wildlife sanctuaries have upset the tribals, in the process reigniting Naxalite activities.

These developments are being used by the Maoists to gain traction, according to a security official.

The official, echoing a widely held view, said it was vital to prioritize inclusive development, ensure protection of tribal rights, and foster a dialogue between the state and marginalized communities.

‘Make peace with tribals’

Only these steps will lead to lasting peace, a former Naxalite leader who surrendered to the police a few years ago but who doesn't want to be named, told The Federal.

In the 1980s, the tribal communities around Kudremukh lived in harmony with nature, depending on the forest for sustenance. Their tranquil existence was shattered in 1987 when the government declared Kudremukh as a national park, threatening displacement for the tribals.

Protests erupted, with tribals and others demanding fair treatment. By the 1990s, the protests gained national attention due to activists like Medha Patkar. In no time, the Naxalites gained momentum.

Earlier Maoist activities

for labourers. These eventually evolved into an armed resistance.

Between 2000 and 2010, the Naxalite movement in Malnad area gained momentum. In November 2002, a stray bullet during a firearms training in Menasinahadya hit a woman, leading to the exposure of Naxalite activities.

Tensions escalated with gunfights in 2003, including a significant clash near Singasar village on August 6 and another near Nemmar village in December.

Naxalite movement abates

In 2005, Saket Rajan was killed, leading to retaliatory actions by Naxalites and bringing regional socio-economic issues to public scrutiny.

By the late 2000s, however, the Naxalite movement in Karnataka began to wane. The loss of key leaders along with sustained pressure from security forces weakened their organizational structure.

Additionally, developmental initiatives started to yield results, albeit gradually, reducing the support base for the movement.

Reigniting Maoist movement

During a decade of Naxalite presence in the Malnad region, 12 Maoists, nine locals and two police officers lost their lives – small figures compared to the scale of Naxalite activities in states like Chhattisgarh.

The death of Saket Rajan, the movement faced a major setback. Following the 2007 Chikkamagaluru gun battle with security forces, the movement almost collapsed.

But the Naxalite movement brought to the forefront issues of tribal rights, displacement and socio-economic inequality. It also served as a stark reminder of the consequences of ignoring the voices of marginalized communities, said Raju Gowda, who campaigns against the Kudremukh National Park, which acquired land for the project.

Carrot and stick

The government pursued a multi-pronged strategy.

An anti-Naxalite task force was formed with specialized personnel trained for guerrilla warfare. Efforts were also made to address underlying grievances by improving infrastructure, healthcare, education and work opportunities for the tribals.

The government simultaneously called upon Naxalites to surrender, offering them a rehabilitation package. In 2013-17, several Naxalites, including Noor Sridhar, Sirimane Nagaraj and others, did surrender.

A bleak future for Maoists

Some officials fear that Gowda’s killing and the resumed activities of Latha signal a resurgence of Naxalite influence in the region.

But a Karnataka Home Ministry official asserted that the Naxalite movement would not survive in the region as younger generations were no longer falling prey to the Maoist ideology, leaving the insurgents with minimal number of cadres.