Priyank Kharge urges ban on Karnataka govt staff joining RSS programmes

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has locked horns with right-wing organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) once more, saying that the government should consider prohibiting government employees from taking part in RSS programmes and activities. Following his remarks on the RSS, he allegedly received threatening calls and messages. BJP also criticised him for his stand. Earlier, Kharge called for a ban on RSS activities.

Letter to CM

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kharge urged him to strictly prohibit government officers and employees from participating in the programmes and activities conducted by the RSS and other such organisations, citing that the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules prevent such activities.

On October 13, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, quoted the rules saying that, "No Government servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics; nor shall take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity."

The minister said that although clear directions were issued in this regard, government officers and employees were participating in such programmes. He further stated that appropriate directions should be issued to the concerned authorities to take disciplinary action against any officer who violates the order.

Threatening calls

However, his suggestion received a backlash from right-wing organisations and supporters. The BJP criticised Kharge for his stand and even challenged him to ban the RSS in the state. On October 14, Kharge claimed he had received threat calls and messages, though he did not lodge a formal police complaint.

He also shared a video showing an unknown caller abusing him and threatening him with dire consequences. While Siddaramaiah said his security will be enhanced, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government had taken the matter seriously.

'Ban RSS activities'

The minister also recently wrote a letter to Siddaramaiah asking him to ban RSS activities in government and government-aided schools and public places, citing that such programmes go against India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

"The RSS has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth," he wrote in his letter.

On October 15, the CM said that the state government has initiated action to restrict the activities of the RSS in public spaces and take appropriate steps as required.

(With agency inputs)