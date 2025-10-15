Karnataka to restrict RSS activities? Siddaramaiah warns of action

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (October 15) said that the state government has initiated action to restrict the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in public spaces and take appropriate steps as required.

‘Will take future action’

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, the Chief Minister said that no organisation should disturb people in public places. “Action has been taken in Tamil Nadu. We will examine it and take further action,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Siddaramaiah made the remarks in response to questions about the proposal by state Minister Priyank Kharge to impose restrictions on RSS’ activities in government institutions, alleging the origination of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution."

Also Read: Priyank Kharge says receiving threats after call to curb RSS activities in Karnataka

Kharge’s Gandhi jibe at RSS

Kharge said that he was receiving threat calls following his letter to the Chief Minister seeking restrictions on RSS’ activities. "Yesterday, when I said that they are trying to intimidate me, the BJP said it was a publicity stunt. My fight is against the ideology. This ideology took the life of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

The Minister on Tuesday (October 15) had said that he was getting threat calls and abusive remarks against him and his family because he dared to question the RSS.

"For the past two days, my phone hasn't stopped ringing. Calls filled with threats, intimidation and the filthiest abuse directed at me and my family, simply because I dared to question and restrain RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public institutions," Kharge said.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah mulls curbs on RSS activities in Karnataka public spaces

Siddaramaiah on local body polls

As for holding the long-pending local body elections and the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah said that his government was committed to conducting elections across all local bodies in a phased manner once the courts give the go-ahead.

"The government is ready to hold elections to all local bodies, including Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat. We will hold elections as soon as the court orders. All elections will be held in phases. Democracy is strengthened through elections," he said. When asked about a potential cabinet reshuffle, the Chief Minister said, "Let the elections be over first, then we will see,” he added.