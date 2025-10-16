'We are not from backward class': Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy opt out of Karnataka caste survey

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty reportedly declined to take part in the ongoing caste survey, officially known as the Karnataka Social and Educational Survey.

According to the sources from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the MP and her husband, the founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy, signed a self-declaration letter refusing to provide information, stating that they do not belong to any Backward Caste.

'We are not from BC'

According to the sources, when enumerators reached the Murthys' residence for the survey a few days ago, they reportedly told them that they did not want the survey to be carried out at their home.

Sudha Murty then signed a self-declaration letter, refusing to provide information in a pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the survey.

The pro forma read, "Due to personal reasons, I am refusing to provide information in Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission's social and educational survey "

In addition to the statement in the pro forma, Sudha Murty wrote in Kannada, "We do not belong to any Backward Community. Hence, we will not participate in a government-conducted survey meant for such groups."

Sudha Murty, her personal assistant or Infosys officials did not respond to the messages and phone calls, seeking a response on the issue.

Caste census in Karnataka

The survey, which began on September 22, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 7, but was later extended up to October 18. Since teachers were largely involved in the survey, the government declared a holiday for schools till October 18.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the loss of working days in schools will be compensated by holding extra classes.

