Kerala: Ananthu Aji names RSS worker Nudheesh Murali as alleged abuser in video

Ananthu Aji, the 26-year-old man who died by suicide on Thursday (October 9) in Thiruvananthapuram, has allegedly named Nudheesh Murali, also known as “Kannan chettan” (Brother Kannan), the person he had previously referred to as “NM” in his final Instagram post, as one of his abusers.

A video allegedly recorded by Ananthu Aji has now surfaced on Instagram, released through the platform’s scheduling feature after his death.

Highly-emotional video

In an emotionally charged recording, Ananthu reiterated his allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and multiple members, accusing Nudheesh Murali, his former neighbour, of sexually harassing him since childhood.

He warns viewers not to trust RSS activists, describing their camps as spaces where mental, physical, and sexual abuse take place.

Police register case

Following the video, the police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI ) has announced a state-wide campaign against the alleged sexual atrocities of the RSS which Ananthu mentioned in his “final testimony”.

