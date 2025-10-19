Karnataka High Court allows RSS’s Chittapur route march on Nov 2

In a jolt to the Karnataka government, the Karnataka High Court on Sunday (October 19) granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to hold its route march, set for October 19, in Chittapur on November 2 instead.

The court gave the order while hearing the petition of RSS’s Kalaburagi convener Ashok Patil against the Karnataka government’s denial of permission for the march.

A special court of Justice MGS Kamal, while hearing the petition, observed that everyone’s sentiments must be respected while asking the state government to tell the court how it plans to accommodate the event in light of the order.

Petitioner asked to seek fresh permission

During the hearing, the court also noted that not only the RSS but other organisations like the Bhim Army and the Bharatiya Dalit Panther were denied permission to hold their rallies in Chittapur on the same day due to law and order concerns.

The petitioner’s lawyer agreed to hold the rally on November 2 instead.

After this, the judge ordered the petitioner to submit a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march to the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi. The special bench also asked the authorities to consider the permission and file a report before the next hearing on October 24.

Police flagged law and order concerns

The police in a report had earlier noted that simultaneous rallies by the RSS, the Bhim Army, and the Bharatiya Dalit Panther in Chittapur on Sunday could lead to clashes.

To back their argument, the police had cited a recent incident in which an RSS activist had allegedly abused and issued a death threat to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge.

The installation of saffron flags, banners, and cut-outs for the RSS event’s preparations in the region had also led to tension, prompting authorities to conduct a clearance drive on Friday and telling organisers that they cannot make such arrangements without official permission.

"To prevent disruption of peace and law and order in Chittapur and to avoid any untoward incidents, permission for the RSS route march scheduled for 19-10-2025 is hereby denied, and the request application is rejected," the Chittapur tahsildar has said in his order dated October 18.

CM defends order

The state government, too, on Saturday (October 18) issued an order making "prior permission" mandatory for any private organisation, association, or group of persons to use government property or premises.

Clarifying that the state government wasn’t targeting the RSS through the order, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said, “What we have done is that all organisations must obtain permission. That rule was framed during the tenure of the BJP government led by Jagadish Shettar. We have just repeated it. When the rule was brought during the BJP government, why didn't they do anything? Why did they not oppose"

"We are not targeting RSS. The rule applies to all private organisations. BJP is always indulging in politics; they don't know anything. They won't take up the works for the poor and carry out politics,” he added.

The order was based on a Cabinet decision on Thursday, prompted by Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS's activities in public places.

‘Fitting lesson’: BJP's swipe at Cong

The Karnataka wing of the BJP welcomed the high court’s order, calling it humiliating for the ruling Congress.

"Those who attempted to ban the RSS sanchalan in Chitapur have faced humiliation. Today's court verdict sends a clear message that there is no room for authoritarian rule in a democratic system and has taught a fitting lesson to those who loudly proclaim their commitment to the Constitution in broad daylight," Karnataka BJP chief Vijayenda Yediyurappa said in a post on X.

"It seems that Minister Priyank Kharge holds deep admiration for the dark history of the Congress Party, which once imposed Emergency on the country. This is perhaps why he is attempting to recreate an Emergency-like administration in Kalaburagi district, using Chittapur as a testing ground," he added.