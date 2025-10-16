Karnataka to bring rules to check RSS activities in public places

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to bring rules to check RSS activities, including marching on the roads and holding events in public places and government premises.

"We cannot control any organisation, but from now on you cannot do whatever you want in public places or roads. Whatever you have to do, it has to be done after seeking the government's permission," Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge told reporters.

The decision was taken based on a letter by Kharge, who is the state's Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS activities and its affiliated organisations.

Kharge said it will be up to the government whether to give nod to carry out such activities.

Noting that there are parameters to grant permission, the minister said, "You cannot walk on the road waving sticks or take out Patha Sanchalana (march) just by giving intimation to the authorities. All these things will be part of the rules we are going to introduce." Kharge has received what he called death threats in recent days from RSS activists.

"The rules we want to bring is regarding public places, government schools, colleges, government premises, government owned institutions and aided institutions," Kharge said after a Cabinet meeting.

"We will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home department, Law Department, and the Education Department to frame a new rule. In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution," he said.

The minister had recently written to Siddaramaiah asking him to ban RSS activities in government and government-aided schools and public places.

"An organisation called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth," he wrote in his letter. PTI

