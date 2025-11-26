Karnataka power tussle: BJP offers support to DK Shivakumar; Rahul steps in

There is no dearth of drama in Karnataka politics.

Amid growing buzz over a power shift in Karnataka, the BJP has signalled it is open to backing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the top post. Former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday (November 26) said the party is willing to offer “outside support” to Shivakumar if the situation demands. Speaking at a party function in Tumakuru, he added, however, that any final call rests with the BJP’s central leadership.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi sought a report from his close aides in an apparent bid to douse the growing dissent.

Kharge submits report

The move comes after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge submitted a report to Rahul. According to sources, several developments, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's followers bargaining in New Delhi, have been putting the party’s reputation in jeopardy, and Rahul has expressed his concern over the worsening political scenario.

Sources said Rahul received ''comprehensive information'' from Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and senior leader BK Hariprasad. He has also been updated on the daily developments in the state Congress, the transfer of power and the cabinet reshuffle, the potential consequences of changing the Chief Minister, and caste-based calculations.

‘Rahul unhappy with Shivakumar’s signature collection’

It is learnt that Rahul Gandhi has expressed his displeasure over D.K. Shivakumar's move to collect signatures of MLAs to test the strength of the leadership change.

Sources said Shivakumar made a direct proposal to Satish Jarkiholi during a secret meeting at a private hotel on Tuesday night. "Siddaramaiah has already been in power for two-and-a-half years. The party has given him everything. Now you should convince him to step down voluntarily," Shivakumar said to have request.

Buzz over Karnataka CM’s post

The Congress president’s remarks come amid murmurs about a change in the Chief Minister’s post in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20 in the backdrop of an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in 2023.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been putting the onus on party high command to put a "full stop to the confusion", even as Shivakumar has said that there is a "secret deal between 5-6 of us" in the party on the issue of sharing power.