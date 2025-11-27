DK Shivakumar should become Karnataka CM: Vokkaliga seer

Hassan (Karnataka), Nov 27 (PTI) Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji has said it was both his personal view and the sentiment within the community that DK Shivakumar should become the next chief minister of Karnataka.

The pontiff of the Adichunchunagiri Math expressed confidence that the Congress high command would take an appropriate decision, citing Shivakumar’s loyalty and long service to the party.

His remarks come amid an intensifying power tussle in the ruling Congress, with speculation of a possible change of guard as the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Reports have pointed to an purported "power-sharing" agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

Shivakumar is a key leader from the Vokkaliga community, which has a strong presence in the Old Mysuru region.

"I am watching and reading in the media about the developments in the government. The Math is a centre of faith for the Vokkaliga community and has been a voice for other communities as well. On the CM issue, Shivakumar has not spoken to me yet," the seer told reporters on Wednesday.

He noted that the Vokkaliga community has contributed leaders across all major parties—JD(S), BJP and Congress—who have worked for the state’s development.

"In the 2023 Assembly polls, people from the community voted, hoping one among us would become CM. It didn’t happen then. There was hope it would happen after 2.5 years, but that too now seems unlikely. If it doesn’t happen, it will sadden thousands of devotees of the Math," he said.

Calling the current "confusion" over leadership unhealthy for the state, the seer said it was the Congress high command’s responsibility to provide clarity.

"Shivakumar should become the CM after 2.5 years—this is both my opinion and that of the devotees," he said.

"By making Shivakumar, who has worked for the party like a disciplined soldier, the CM, the Congress high command should allow him to serve for the development of the state, like other leaders from the community who were CMs—Kengal Hanumanthaiah, K C Reddy, H D Deve Gowda, S M Krishna, Sadananda Gowda, and H D Kumaraswamy, have done," he added.

Reiterating his appeal, the seer said making Shivakumar chief minister for the remaining term would reflect the wishes of devotees and recognise his loyalty and efforts in strengthening the Congress. PTI

