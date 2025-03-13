Karnataka: Congress, BJP spar over Ranya Rao gold-smuggling case

Karnataka’s ruling Congress and the BJP are locked in an ugly war of words even as a major probe continues following the arrest of Kannada actor Ranya Rao on charges of smuggling gold from Dubai.

The investigation is also focussing on the possible role played by a senior police officer, Ramachandra Rao, the stepfather of Ranya who is accused of exploiting airport protocol services for the smuggling.

The Karnataka government handed over the Ranya case to the Crime Investigation Department but axed the order as additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta is probing Ramachandra Rao’s role in the racket.

Official complicity

Some believe that the smuggling of gold by Ranya, 33, could not have been possible without the complicity of at least some officials at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Ramachandra Rao is a director general of police who now heads the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corp. He has denied any links to the smuggling.

Gupta’s inquiry will focus on the circumstances surrounding the misuse of protocol-related facilities and the involvement of Ramachandra Rao in the case.

Airport VIP services

A blazing political row erupted after reports suggested that Ranya used VIP services at the airport to bypass security checks.

Ranya, who has acted in three movies since 2014 and is also said to be a model, was arrested at the airport on March 3 with 14 kg of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crores.

A search of her Bengaluru residence led to gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crores and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crores.

Political fireworks

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Karnataka claimed that Ranya tried to contact Congress ministers in the state an attempt to influence the investigation.

The BJP has also posted a picture on social media showing chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leader G Parameshwara with the actor and her family, reportedly taken at her wedding.