Ranya Rao 'confesses' to 17 gold bars in her possession; willing to cooperate with authorities

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested for smuggling in gold at Bengaluru airport, has “confessed” that she had not just travelled to Dubai but to other countries like Europe, America and the Middle East, according to a news report.

According to Ranya Rao’s official statement that she gave the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), she admitted that 17 pieces of gold bars were recovered from her possession. “I would request you to keep the proceedings as private as possible,” she said, according to India Today TV.

The Kannada actor is also the step-daughter of the DGP of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, Ramachandra Rao, who has called her involvement in gold smuggling as "unimaginable". He distanced himself from her, claiming that she had not been in contact for over four months since her wedding to an architect.

Also read: ‘Deeply distressing’: Ranya Rao’s stepfather denies knowledge of gold smuggling case

The Kannada actor also revealed that she had travelled to several countries. "I have travelled to Europe, America and Middle East and have visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia,” she said and added that she was “tired” and needed rest.

Further, Ranya Rao said she was willing to fully cooperate with the DRI in the ongoing investigation and appear before them whenever they needed her. She also clarified that she was not being forced to give her testimony.

“I have been offered food and beverages from time to time, but I chose not to eat as I am not hungry and was drinking water. This statement of mine is given voluntarily without any force, threat, coercion or inducement and in my normal state of mind," the actor told DRI, said the report.

Gold bars valued at ₹12.56 crores were seized from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, after she arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight. She had allegedly strapped 14 gold bars on her thighs with tape and bandages in an attempt to avoid detection by Customs officials.

The DRI called it “one of the biggest seizures of gold at Bengaluru International airport in recent times”.

Subsequently, searches were conducted at her residence and gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore were also recovered.