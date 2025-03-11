Ranya Rao case: Probe ordered against stepfather DGP Ramachandra Rao

The Karnataka government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his stepdaughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

The Chief Minister's office informed the media on Tuesday (March 11) that an order appointing Gaurav Gupta was issued on Monday night (March 10).

Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, following which searches were conducted at her residence. Officials said that gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore were also recovered.

Govt order

The government order said, "ACS Gaurav Gupta has been appointed as the Investigating Officer to investigate the facts and circumstances leading to the availment of the protocol-related facilities and the role of the Director General of Police of the State, IPS cadre, Ramachandra Rao, Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Corporation in this case. The Investigating Officer should commence the investigation immediately and submit the investigation report within one week.”

The Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police (Head of Police Forces), and Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department have also been directed to provide all necessary documents and assistance for the said investigation.

The order said film actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence while "she was illegally transporting gold bars from Dubai to Bengaluru".

Protocol services misused

During the investigation of the case, it was reported in the media that the arrested Ranya misused the courtesy facilities provided to high-ranking officials at airports, the order said.

"It was also reported that Ranya misused the protocol services provided to her by her father Ramachandra Rao, IPS, the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and used the name and address of the person and the protocol services provided to her to evade checks at airports," the order said.

CID probe

It is reported that another probe will be conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to look into the involvement of police personnel. CID Bengaluru has been given the task of investigating the possible dereliction of duty by police constables stationed at the airport.

The CID inquiry will ascertain whether police officers escorted Ranya Rao through security checkpoints without proper screening.

