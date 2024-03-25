DMK-Congress dissent over Mekedatu provides campaign fodder for BJP

A multi-purpose water and power project has sparked a war of words between Karnataka, which has vowed to build it, and Tamil Nadu, which is bitterly opposed to it, causing fireworks ahead of the Lok Sabha battle.

Ever since Karnataka proposed the Mekedatu project on River Cauvery, the Tamil Nadu government has been opposing it tooth and nail. This spells good news for the BJP, since both the Congress, which rules Karnataka, and the DMK, which rules Tamil Nadu, belong to the INDIA coalition.

DMK-Congress fissures

Last year, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections which it won, the Congress had pledged to implement the Mekedatu scheme. Now, the DMK has vowed that if INDIA wins the Lok Sabha elections, the dam project will be axed.

This has embarrassed the Congress, otherwise a long-standing DMK ally.

Naturally, the BJP has turned the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu row into a political weapon. Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore, has indicated support to the Tamil Nadu government on this issue.

Water for Bengaluru

The main objective of the Mekedatu project is to supply drinking water to Bengaluru, the water-starved Karnataka capital.

The reservoir in the Mekedatu area of Cauvery Valley will store 65-70 tmc of water that flows into the sea in the rainy season. Karnataka contends that this project will also facilitate electricity generation.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier written to the Centre demanding that permission should not be given to the project. It says the project will heap misery on its farmers.

Karnataka BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress after the DMK made clear its opposition to the project in its recently released election manifesto.

BJP's dare

"Now go and protest in front of the DMK office in Chennai and prove whether you (Congress) are for Karnataka or Tamil Nadu,” BJP leader R Ashok thundered in Bengaluru. “Tell the people what is more important: the interests of the state or the INDIA alliance.”

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said he is not waiting for his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin's permission to implement the Makedatu scheme.

He also turned against the BJP in no uncertain terms. "You are the ones who filed a case against us (Congress) when we demanded the implementation of the Mekedatu scheme. It is your own prime minister who put the Kannadigas in trouble without intervening during the Cauvery dispute. The president of your own party's state unit (Annamalai) is fighting for Cauvery water in Tamil Nadu” he said.

Siddaramaiah added: “If the Central government gives permission to implement this scheme, we are ready to start the work tomorrow itself.”

Shivakumar's stance

"Let Tamil Nadu do something about Mekedatu, we will surely build the dam," said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. "Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will benefit from the Mekedatu project. Our brothers (from Tamil Nadu) are also in Bengaluru. The time will come when Tamil Nadu will also speak in favour (of it).”

Karnataka recently suffered a setback on the Mekedatu issue when several members of the Cauvery Water Management Authority said the proposal should be sent back to the Cauvery Water Commission.

At a recent meeting of the Authority, Karnataka sought a discussion on the Mekedatu project. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry objected to it.



The Centre’s approval for the Mekedatu project is pending. If and when the approval comes, it could ignite friction between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.