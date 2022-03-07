Mekedatu project: Centre willing to mediate between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Bommai allocates ₹ 1,000 crore for the purpose; exudes confidence that the project will be okayed in the next meeting of the Cauvery water disputes tribunal

The controversial Mekedatu irrigation and hydro power project across the Cauvery river, which is the bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states, made the headlines once again after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said at a function in Bengaluru on Saturday (March 5) that the Centre is ready to facilitate talks between the two states to resolve the conflict.

Responding to a media question if the Union government will intervene, Shekhawat said, “We are in the process of doing that…I can’t assure you how long it will take as consensus has to be built…By sitting together, any sort of problem can be addressed. I wish all stakeholder states can sit together and address the issue so that this year onward the new Mekedatu project can see the light of day.”

A day before, i.e. on Friday (March 4), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the State Budget, providing a grant of ₹1,000 crore in the current year for implementation of the project. This allocation is at least 10 times the allocation for Eco-Budget (Rs 100 crore) for compensating the negative effect created on the forest system due to natural and human interventions over the past five years.

Bommai said he is confident that the Mekedatu project will be okayed in the next meeting of the Cauvery water disputes tribunal.

Shekhawat, meanwhile, expressed hope that no matter how difficult it seems a solution is possible. Citing Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as an example for resolving water disputes through talks, the minister said both states have agreed on providing water to the fields of water-parched Bundelkhand area and linkage of the Ken-Betwa rivers. Hoping that the Mekedatu project is implemented, he did not want to talk much on the matter, as it is sub-judice.

Blaming Congress for inter-state water disputes, Shekhawat said they have no moral right to question the BJP, which can only resolve such issues, including Mekedatu. However, he pointed out that water is a state subject and states have to come together and solve issues. “….technically, we can and are ready to facilitate states by making them sit together.

Environmental concerns remain

Environmentalists claim that implementing Mekedatu project means allowing about 5,000 hectares of forests to go under water.

Dr BC Nagaraja, Associate Professor with the Department of Environmental Science, who has extensively studied the vegetation along riparian zone of Cauvery river, says the adjoining Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary is home to diverse flora and fauna. Terminalia Arjuna trees, which are native to the region, support other native species in Cauvery’s riparian zone. These trees restrict the invasion of non-native and aggressive species in riparian habitats. These native plants provide more income to local residents, mostly tribals, and also aid growth of agricultural crops, say researchers.

Dr Nagaraja added that Cauvery owes its existence to native species of plants, which currently covers about 60 percent of the catchment area.

About the Mekedatu project

The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to the project, while Karnataka awaits central clearances. The estimated Rs 9,000 crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and it can also generate 400 MW power.

Karnataka has maintained that the project within its territory will benefit both states as the surplus water stored can be managed between the two during a distress year, and its implementation will in no way affect the interests of Tamil Nadu’s farming communities, as there will be no impact on its share of water.

However, the neighbouring state is of the view that the project would impound and divert” the uncontrolled water flow due to Tamil Nadu from Kabini sub-basin, the catchment area below Krishnarajasagara, and also from Simsha, Arkavathy and Suvarnavathi sub-basins besides other small streams. Congress in Karnataka had recently held a padayatra’ (foot march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project at the earliest, stating that it is a drinking water project with no legal hurdles.