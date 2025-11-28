DK Shivakumar says not rushing as Karnataka CM tussle heats up

Amid the tussle over the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday (November 28) said that he was not hurrying with anything and the Congress high command will take the final call over the issue.

As for his meeting with spiritual leader Nanjavadutha Swamiji of the Vokkaliga community amid the power tussle, Shivakumar said that the Congress was his community and he loves all sections of society.

"I don't want anything. I am not hurrying anything. My party will make the decision. I don't want any community angle. Congress is my community, and my love is for all sections of society,” said Shivakumar as quoted by ANI.

‘Will visit Delhi over farmers’ issue’

Dismissing speculations over his visit to Delhi, the Karnataka State Congress president said that he will visit Delhi to speak to the party MPs over the farmers’ issue in the state.

"I will definitely go to Delhi. It is our temple. Congress has a long history, and Delhi will always guide us. When they call me, the party leaders and CM, we will go there. I have a lot of work in Delhi. Parliament Winter Session is coming, and I have to meet the Parliamentarians because they have to take forward some of our projects,” said Shivakumar.

“My CM is discussing the issues (with the Centre). There is the maize issue. The central government is not supporting or helping farmers. We have decided to call a meeting of factory owners. We request that Delhi take over and you buy it,” he added.

‘Word power is World power’

The remarks come days after Shivakumar, in a post X seemed to remind the party’s top leadership about the reported assurance that he would take over as Chief Minister for the latter half of the government’s five-year tenure.

Shivakumar wrote, “Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world! Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is World power.” Congress, however, has never formally acknowledged any such “2.5-year each” power-sharing plan. Shivakumar has also spoken earlier about a “secret deal,” though he has avoided elaborating on what it involved.

Siddaramaiah fires back

A few hours later, Siddaramaiah appeared to counter the message, using comparable phrasing while underscoring his ongoing duties and his intention to serve out the entire term. “The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years,” he said. “A Word is not power unless it betters the World for the people. Our Word to Karnataka is not a slogan; it means the World to us,” he added.

Pointing to his previous tenure (2013–18), he said, “157 of 165 promises were fulfilled with over 95 per cent delivery…” and noted progress on current commitments. Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge has reiterated that decisions on the Chief Minister’s post would be taken by the high command.